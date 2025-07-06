Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season earnings have already crossed $15.8 million, putting him ahead of the NHL’s highest-paid player for the upcoming season. According to Golf Digest, the World No.1 golfer surpassed NHL star Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, who annually earns $14 million.

Ad

Draisaitl, one of the NHL’s biggest stars, signed an eight-year, $112 million contract with the Oilers. According to the official NHL website, the deal includes a $104 million signing bonus and guarantees the full amount, with an average annual salary of $14 million. For the 2025–26 season, Draisaitl will earn a base salary of $1 million and a signing bonus of $15.5 million, while carrying a cap hit of $14 million.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, began the year later than expected after a hand injury on Christmas Day while cooking ravioli. After returning to sport in February, the 29-year-old has already claimed three titles, including one major championship this season.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scheffler began his season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning $535,000. He then had a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open ($69,197) before bouncing back with a T3 at the Genesis Invitational, which added $1.2 million to his total. His next few starts kept the momentum going, with T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational ($451,250), T20 at The Players Championship ($240,250), and a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open ($845,500).

Ad

At the Masters, Scheffler finished solo fourth and earned $1,008,000, and added another $580,000 for his T8 at the RBC Heritage. But his biggest earnings came in May with back-to-back victories. Wins at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson ($1.78M), the PGA Championship ($3.42M), and the Memorial Tournament ($4M) boosted his season tally.

Scheffler also secured a T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge ($427,500), a T7 at the U.S. Open ($615,786), and a T6 at the Travelers Championship ($695,000). In total, Scottie Scheffler has earned $15,869,483 in prize money from just 14 starts this season. For comparison, he dominated in 2024 with seven PGA Tour victories and finished the year with a record-breaking $29,228,357 in earnings.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 numbers explain his huge earnings

Scottie Scheffler’s $15.8 million in earnings this season is backed by his equally dominant numbers across his game. He leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total (2.663), Tee-to-Green (2.245), and Off-the-Tee (0.707), showing how consistent and complete his game has been in 2025.

His approach play is equally strong. Scheffler ranks first in Proximity to the Hole (33’10”) and is inside the top 10 for approaches from both 175–200 yards and 150–175 yards. From the rough, he also leads in proximity on approaches over 100 yards. In scoring stats, the World No.1 holds the top spot for adjusted scoring average (68.478) and Par 4 scoring (3.92). He also ranks second in Par Breakers (25.89%) and Bogey Avoidance (11.11%).

Ad

Even though his putting isn’t leading the field, ranked 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.418), his all-around game continues to put him in contention every week.

Scottie Scheffler’s consistency this season goes beyond his stats. He has made 58 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour and gone 215 holes without a 3-putt at one point this year. He also recorded a streak of 110 consecutive greens in regulation and 200 consecutive fairway hits, showing his accuracy off the tee and into the greens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More