Scottie Scheffler's PGA Tour documentary "Scottie 24" receives Emmy Award nomination 

The PGA Tour's documentary revolving around Scottie Scheffler's remarkable 2024 season, "Scottie 24," has been nominated for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. The documentary, which premiered in December last year, has been nominated in the category of "Outstanding Edited Event Coverage.

The documentary takes an in-depth look at Scheffler's seven wins on the PGA Tour in 2024, including his second Masters tournament win and defending his Players Championship. It also includes Scheffler's historic Olympic gold win in Paris, his first-ever claim of the FedEx Cup, and his contribution to the Presidents Cup.

Further, the documentary has exclusive interviews with Scottie Scheffler, his caddie Ted Scott, swing coach Randy Smith, mental coach Brad Payne and PGA Tour stars like Tiger Woods. It is one of the first original productions by PGA TOUR Studios, which was officially launched on the first day of the current year. Producer Sean Martin took to X and wrote:

"We're nominated for an Emmy! It's definitely one of the wilder things I've been able to write. "Scottie 24" is one of 5 nominees for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage in this year's Sports Emmys."

The other four nominations are NFL Films' productions, including Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL, NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, NFL Game Day All-Access and NFL Turning Point. Announcing the nomination, the PGA Tour took to LinkedIn and wrote:

"The show followed Scottie Scheffler during one of the most dominant PGA TOUR seasons of the past 25 years."

The Emmy-nominated documentary "Scottie 24" has been directed by Skyler Morton and edited by Mark Linabury. PGA Tour's "Drone AR", which brings real-time ball-tracking visuals for viewers, has also been nominated under the "The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award."

A look at Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season

Scottie Scheffler had a standout 2024 season. He competed in 19 PGA Tour tournaments and won seven of them, including a major championship at Augusta National.

Further, among his 19 starts, he had 16 top-10 finishes during the year. His official earnings from tournament money were $29.2 million. He also won $25 million for winning the FedEx Cup and $8 million from the Comcast Business Tour, aggregating a total of $62 million.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's 2024 performances:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T5

: T5 The American Express : T17

: T17 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T6

: T6 WM Phoenix Open : T3

: T3 The Genesis Invitational : T10

: T10 Arnold Palmer Invitational : 1

: 1 THE PLAYERS Championship : 1

: 1 Texas Children's Houston Open : T2

: T2 Masters Tournament : 1

: 1 RBC Heritage : 1

: 1 PGA Championship : T8

: T8 Charles Schwab Challenge : T2

: T2 the Memorial Tournament : 1

: 1 U.S. Open : T41

: T41 Travelers Championship : 1-x

: 1-x The Open : T7

: T7 FedEx St. Jude Championship : 4

: 4 BMW Championship : T33

: T33 TOUR Championship : 1

: 1 Hero World Challenge: 1

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: 1

