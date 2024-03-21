Scottie Scheffler's Players Championship 2024 win highlights behind-the-scenes effort by the NHL's Dallas Stars staff

Scottie Scheffler's win at the Players Championship was nothing short of iconic, as he successfully defended his title. Scheffler has earned his World No. 1 spot on the OWGR List, and he has the NHL's Dallas Stars staff to thank for it.

During the second round of the Players Championship, Scottie Scheffler presented with a pain in his neck, which was later categorised as a cervical strain. Speaking via Golf Week, Scheffler elaborated on the pain:

“I wouldn’t even really know how to describe it. We can get Marnus up here, and he can explain it a lot better than me, but basically where the joint is, sometimes it kind of locks up in the fascia was the term I think that he used, like the joint muscles around it somehow get stressed."

It was at this point that the Dallas Stars' staff came to his rescue. Scheffler's physical therapist, Marnus Marais, got in touch with Dr. Troy Van Biezen, the director of sports performance and science for the Dallas Stars.

Van Biezen, who not only works with the hockey team, but also with Scheffler, was able to quickly diagnose the problem the golfer was having with his neck. He advised Marais on how to help Scheffler, which allowed the World No. 1 to get back on track at the Players Championship in no time.

Scottie Scheffler takes hom $4.5 million winner's check after successfully defending Players Championship title

Scottie Scheffler took the win at the 2024 Players Championship, beating Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. Being an elevated event, the tournament boasts a prize purse of $25 million.

Following are the prize money payouts for all the golfers who were a part of the Players Championship:

1: Scottie Scheffler - $4,500,000

T-2: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark - $1,891,666.67

5: Matt Fitzpatrick - $1,025,000

T-6: Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama - $875,000

8: Ludvig Aberg - $781,250

T-9: Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy - $706,250

T-11: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery - $606,250

T-13: Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nate Lashley - $489,583.33

T-16: Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim - $406,250

T-19: Harris English, Shane Lowry, Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy - $285,535.71

T-26: Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Matti Schmid, Matt NeSmith - $186,250

T-31: Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore - $152,812.50

T-35: Denny McCarthy, Jimmy Stanger, Lee Hodges, Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai, Jason Day, Brice Garnett - $119,285.71

T-42: Grayson Murray, David Lipsky, C.T. Pan - $93,750

T-45: Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Austin Eckroat, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston - $70,062.50

53: Andrew Putnam - $60,250

T-54: Min Woo Lee, Francesco Molinari, Martin Laird, Zac Blair, Cameron Young, Sami Valimaki, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo - $57,500

T-62: Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland - $55,000

T-64: Seamus Power, Max Homa, Tyler Duncan, J.J. Spaun - $53,500

T-68: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Chan Kim, Peter Malnati - $51,500

72: Gary Woodland - $50,250

73: Keith Mitchell - $49,750

The Tour will now move on to the Valspar Championship, which will be held from March 21 to 24 and is the last PGA Tour stop scheduled in Florida.