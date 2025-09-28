Scottie Scheffler’s Ryder Cup nightmare run worsens with unwanted record

Scottie Scheffler was a fan favorite to perform well at Bethpage Black this week. However, his Ryder Cup record has taken quite a hit after yet another poor performance.Following the conclusion of Saturday's matches, the World No. 1 golfer set an unwanted record at the prestigious tournament. He became the first person since 1967 to start the Ryder Cup with zero wins, zero ties, and four losses in the first four sessions.Renowned golf analyst Justin Ray and broadcasters also pointed out the fact. The last person in the history of the Ryder Cup to do so was Peter Alliss. Here's a look at what Ray had to say about the American golfer's performance (via X @JustinRayGolf):Scottie Scheffler also set another disappointing record on Saturday at Bethpage Black. He is the first World No.1 golfer to start with four losses in the first two days in the history of the Ryder Cup.These two records follow after the Texan also became the first player in the tournament's history to go with zero wins, zero ties, and three losses in the first three sessions, and also to get picked to play in all sessions of the Ryder Cup.Scottie Scheffler declined to speak with the media following losses on Saturday. He will tee it up in the fourth pairing on Sunday with Team Europe's superstar Rory McIlroy at 12:35 PM ET.What are Scottie Scheffler's past records at the Ryder Cup?Scottie Scheffler played his first Ryder Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits. The then 25-year-old was selected to the roster as a captain's pick. Having qualified via points two years later, he came back in 2023 to play at Marco Simone in Rome.The PGA Tour sensation has been with Team USA for one loss and one victory in an away game and at home, respectively. He bears an individual record of 2 wins, 2 losses, and 3 ties over seven matches played.Having won 50 percent of the potential points, the 19-time PGA Tour winner earned Team USA a total of 3.5 points to rank 49th on the Americans' all-time Ryder Cup points list.At the 2021 Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, Scheffler has 2 wins, 0 losses, and one tie. The next edition of the biannual tournament saw him with zero wins, two losses, and two ties.The 2024 Tour Championship winner has played the most Ryder Cup matches against Jon Rahm. Having gone head-to-head with the Spaniard on five occasions, he has won once, lost once, and tied three times while earning 50 percent of the potential points that were up for grabs.Scheffler has played the most matches with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau as his teammates. With Koepka by his side, they did not win a match but lost one and tied on another. On the other hand, DeChambeau matched his playing style as they did not lose once but did win and tie a match respectively together.