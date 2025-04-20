Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard after third round at the RBC Heritage 2025

Scottie Scheffler is a part of this week's RBC Heritage field. The World No. 1 has his eyes set on winning yet another title on the PGA Tour as he heads into the final round on Sunday, April 20.

The American golfer posted a 3-under-par 68 round on Saturday. Despite the score leading him to drop one stroke down the leaderboard, he still remains in contention. Scottie Scheffler shares 7th place at the 2025 RBC Heritage with Russell Henley. Both golfers bear a total 54-hole score of 11 under par.

Scottie Scheffler displayed consistent golf during the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage. The Olympian gold medal winner posted four back-to-back pars in the first four holes.

The Harbor Town Golf Links' par-5 fifth hole saw the PGA Tour sensation place his tee shot in the middle of the dog-leg left fairway. Scottie Scheffler went on to get his 242-yard long shot within 20 yards of the pin. He displayed exemplary short game skills as the former Masters Tournament winner went to stick his chip shot 1 inch from the hole. Scheffler tapped in for his first birdie of the day.

The par-3 seventh hole saw Scottie Scheffler record another birdie. On the 194-yard-long hole, the golfing superstar placed his iron shot 10 feet and 3 inches from the hole.

Building on the confidence, he went on to card in yet another birdie on the par-4 9th hole. Scheffler ended the front nine with a three-under-par 33 score. The back nine was off to a good start with two consecutive pars.

However, Scheffler struggled on the 11th and 12th holes. He encountered bogeys on the holes to fall back down to 1 under par for the round. However, he was determined to keep himself in contention. The Ryder Cup star birdied the 15th and 16th holes to make a great recovery.

Scottie Scheffler recorded an even par 35 score for the back nine to total 3 under par 68 for the day. He will tee off the final round of the RBC Heritage at 1:25 PM ET along with Russell Henley.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 RBC Heritage Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the World No.1 golfer's scorecard for the penultimate round of the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

