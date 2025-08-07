Scottie Scheffler’s take on LIV-PGA Tour divide faces strong pushback from suspended golfer

Scottie Scheffler had a pretty strong opinion about the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour split issues. The World No. 1 asserted that the tour's troubles were caused by the golfers signed to LIV Golf. He argued that players knew they would be banned; then, why did they sign the contract? Recently, a LIV Golfer contested this remark, arguing that the PGA Tour should bear responsibility.

Ad

Hudson Swafford, who secured a lucrative contract with LIV Golf in 2022, responded to the PGA vs. LIV debate. He is banned from the PGA Tour until 2027, and he claimed, according to The American Express, that golfers who play in LIV desire to play on the PGA Tour, but the PGA Tour ultimately bans the golfers.

Swafford explained, quoted by Golfing Gazette:

"I think they should be able to do what they want, and one thing that I do disagree with Scottie Scheffler on, I have seen in a couple of PGA Tour press conferences, he said the media should go over to LIV and ask those players why the Tour is divided. I will be honest with you, the whole consensus of LIV players is that they would play the PGA Tour events."

Ad

Trending

The LIV Golfer continued:

"Whether or not they get into 15 events, I don’t know, but they would love to go and play a number of events on the Tour. I would love to go and play a place I have won twice. There are a number of events I would still try and play if I were allowed."

Ad

While Hudson Swafford's statement can be considered legitimate, Scottie Scheffler held a completely different opinion.

What are Scottie Scheffler's thoughts on a possible merger between LIV Golf and PGA Tour?

Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has been the best-ranked golfer for almost 100 weeks. Scheffler, who has won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, spoke about the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger in an interview, noting that golfers competing in LIV have shattered the merger.

Ad

The World's No. 1 golfer commented, via Sky Sports:

"I mean, I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide. I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys. I'm still here playing the PGA TOUR. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility, I think, to bring the tours back together."

The combination of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is still an open question. While there have been no developments, the PGA has a new CEO on board, Brian Rolapp. He has 25 years of experience in the NFL, and during his hiring speech, he stated that he will do everything possible to bring the PGA and Saudi-backed league together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More