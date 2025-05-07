Scottie Scheffler's win triumphs over Bryson DeChambeau's as PGA Tour beats LIV Golf in last week's viewership battle

The PGA Tour outperformed LIV Golf in viewership during the first week of May 2025. Scottie Scheffler's victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson drew significantly more viewers than Bryson DeChambeau’s win at LIV Golf Korea.

Ad

Scheffler won his first title of the 2025 season at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing 31-under-par (253). It matched the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson was held from May 1–4 and broadcast on CBS.

According to viewership data from Nuclr Golf, the final round averaged 2.918 million viewers. That marked a 66 percent increase from the 2024 final round, which drew 1.757 million viewers for Taylor Pendrith’s win. Previous years saw final round averages of 2.326 million (Jason Day, 2023) and 2.848 million (K.H. Lee vs. Jordan Spieth, 2022). CBS averaged 2.224 million viewers for the weekend overall, up 56 percent year-over-year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In contrast, LIV Golf Korea, held from May 2–4 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, averaged just 48,000 viewers for its final round on FS1. Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first win of the 2025 LIV season, finishing 12-under par. However, the event aired late in the U.S., from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. ET, which contributed to the low ratings.

Earlier rounds saw similar numbers. Thursday’s broadcast (10:00 p.m.–3:18 a.m. ET) averaged 30,000 viewers, while Friday’s late-night slot (11:09 p.m.–3:44 a.m. ET) drew 59,000. A 45-minute Friday segment also aired on FS2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PGA Tour’s Sunday afternoon broadcast slot offers a major advantage in U.S. television ratings. LIV Golf, on the other hand, has struggled to compete in domestic viewership, especially for overseas events. So far in 2025, none of LIV’s final rounds have crossed six-figure viewership in the U.S. despite high-profile players like Jon Rahm, DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka in the field.

Scottie Scheffler vs Bryson DeChambeau: Final-round comparison

Scottie Scheffler closed out the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with an 8-under 63 on Sunday. His round included birdies on holes 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7, and an eagle on the par-5 ninth. He dropped shots on the third and 17th holes but still went out in 30 and returned in 33. Scheffler finished at 31-under for the week, tying the second-lowest score to par in PGA Tour history.

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, carded a 5-under 66 in the final round of LIV Golf Korea. He made birdies on holes 3, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, and 18, with his lone bogey coming on the par-4 sixth. DeChambeau closed at 19-under to secure his first LIV title of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More