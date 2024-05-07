Scottie Scheffler set to miss Wells Fargo Championship as he awaits the birth of his first child

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler's first child is one that the golf world has been waiting for in recent times. Although the due date predicted by the doctors has not been disclosed, the fact is that Scottie has been waiting for the moment at least since The Masters Tournament is known.

Scottie Scheffler will not play in the Wells Fargo Championship, which starts next Thursday, May 9. The timing is so close that Scheffler has not even committed to play at Quail Hollow.

During the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Golfweek quoted Scottie Scheffler's parents to report that the baby had not yet been born, but since then no information has been made public.

Scottie Scheffler began to demonstrate how close Meredith's due date was during the week of The Masters when he stated that, if needed, he would withdraw from the tournament no matter where he was on the leaderboard. Nothing so happened and Scheffler won his second green jacket.

A week later, Scottie Scheffler decided not to withdraw from the RBC Heritage and honor his commitment to the event but had the same stance that he would withdraw if Meredith went into labor. Once again, the call was not received and Scheffler won her fourth event in her last five starts.

Three weeks later, the Wells Fargo Championship will be without Scottie Scheffler, pending the birth of his child. The golf world is starting to worry because the PGA Championship, the second major of the season, will be played in a week and it is still not clear if the top-ranked golfer in the world will be in the field.

Everything we know about Meredith and Scottie Scheffler's unborn child

Very few details have been made public about the child Meredith and Scottie are expecting. The couple is known for keeping their private life well away from the media spotlight and Meredith's pregnancy was only revealed in March, during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Therefore, neither the sex of the baby nor the exact date on which doctors predict her delivery is known. During The Masters Tournament Scheffler said it was "about three weeks away" so the due date must be very close. It may even have already passed.

Logically, the birth is eagerly awaited by the whole family. This is what Scheffler had to say about it in March (via Golfweek):

"It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family. It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there."

Scheffler has had an outstanding season during 2024, with four wins in his last five tournaments, including The Masters and The Players.