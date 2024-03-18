Scottie Scheffler shares heartfelt message for wife Meredith after Players Championship 2024 victory

Scottie Scheffler finished a great week with another title, winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. After his win, Scheffler shared words of thanks for his family, and especially for his wife Meredith.

Speaking to reporters, he stressed how important having a support system is to keep performing at the highest level.

Here's what Scottie Scheffler had to say (via TenGolf):

"I have a great support system at home, I have a great wife, great parents, great siblings and I'm just thankful to be out here playing on tour... I really do have a great support system, I'm very thankful for it.

"I have a great wife and if I started taking my trophies and putting them all over the house and walking in all big time, I think she'd smack me on the side of the head and tell me to get over myself pretty quickly. Winning golf tournaments definitely doesn't give me any brownie points at home."

Scottie Scheffler married his high school sweetheart Meredith Scudder in 2020. They are currently expecting their first child, who is due to be born this coming April.

Scottie Scheffler at The Players Championship 2024

Despite posting four rounds with scores in the 60s, The Players Championship was not an easy tournament for Scottie Scheffler and the result was due in large part to his extraordinary talent. Scheffler played the entire tournament with neck pain that, at certain points in the first two rounds, made him doubt he could even swing the clubs.

But he worked through his difficulties to stay in contention, treating his neck discomfort in the process. He began the fourth round five strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele, but feeling much better.

Scheffler proved that, at this precise moment in his career, five strokes are not a lead that will rule him out and fired a fourth round of 64, with an eagle, six birdies, and no bogeys.

His main rivals in the tournament, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele, also played excellent final rounds (all scored under par), but were one stroke short each to force a playoff. Shauffele and Clark had the opportunity on the 18th hole, but neither was able to make the birdie that would have forced the playoff.

Clark's case was especially egregious because of the way he missed his 18-foot putt. The ball went straight into the hole but, capriciously, rolled off the edge of the cup and back out to seal Scheffler's victory.

This is Scheffler's eighth official PGA Tour victory (he also won the unofficial 2023 Hero World Challenge) and fifth in so-called 'elevated events'. Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational twice (2022, 2024), The Players Championship twice (2023, 2024) and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play once (2022). To this must be added his victory at The Masters in 2022.