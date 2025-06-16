Scottie Scheffler shares heartfelt video for himself and his father on special day

This Father's Day was another special one for Scottie Scheffler. He got to spend it competing for his fourth career Major and first US Open title, though he fell short. He also got to celebrate his father as a father for the second time.

Ad

Scheffler's son, Bennett, was born in May of 2024, so he had a newborn the last time Father's Day rolled around. This time, his child is over a year old. He took to Instagram to celebrate the day.

Ad

Trending

He shared a caption:

"I'm honored to be a dad, and grateful for the one who raised me!"

Scheffler's touching edit began with a photo reel of himself with his son, the boy who made him a father. Those pictures were all on the golf course after various events, some wins, that the World No. 1 had played in.

Then, the photos transitioned back in time to pictures of a young Scheffler on the course learning from and playing with his own father, Scott. One of the pictures included an infant version of Scheffler, and one included both father, son and grandson all in one picture.

Ad

Scheffler came short of winning a difficult US Open. He struggled, like many, with the course and conditions. His +4 scoreline would ordinarily not be very good, but it was good enough to tie for seventh and was only six strokes back of the lead.

Scottie Scheffler proud of battle at Oakmont

Oakmont golf course demanded near-perfect play last weekend for the US Open, and virtually no one was immune to it. Even winner JJ Spaun struggled mightily at times, even after posting a historic round without bogeys on Thursday (June 12).

Ad

Scottie Scheffler languished at Oakmont (Image via Imagn)

The PGA Tour star was in the race for most of the time, but he couldn't quite get over the hump even as the field kept falling back closer to him thanks to the conditions. He said via Golf.com:

Ad

“My main takeaway is I battled as hard as I did this week. I was really proud mentally of how I was over the course of four days. I did a lot of things out there that could really kind of break a week, and I never really got that one good break that kind of propels you. I’d hit it this far off, and seemingly every time I did, I was punished pretty severely for it."

Ad

He admitted that a few small mistakes cost him, and he was not surprised they did on such an unforgiving course. Scheffler added:

"Just little stuff like that, where the weeks that you win, you need to have good luck sometimes in order to win tournaments. This week, the way I was battling, I wasn’t able to give myself enough chances.”

Scottie Scheffler will still likely enter as the favorite for next month's British Open to conclude the Major season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More