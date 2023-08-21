Scottie Scheffler smashes single-season earnings record with over $21,000,000 in 2022-23 season  

Scottie Scheffler is having the season of his life and has undoubtedly cemented himself as one of the best golfers in the world. The No.1 OWGR ranked golfer has got another record under his belt. With the recent T2 finish at the BMW Championship, Scheffler has smashed the single-season earning record by earning over $21 million in 2022-23.

Scheffler has had an exceptional season, successfully defending his title at the WM Phoenix Open, which earned him $3.6 million. However, his massive single-season earnings are accumulated from the consistent top-5 finishes that he has managed this season.

Most recently, Scottie Scheffler secured a T2 finish at the BMW Championship and took the runners up share of $1,760,000. However, his most lucrative payment came after winning the Players Championship earlier this year and taking home the winner's share of $4.5 million, the biggest payday on the PGA Tour.

Additionally, the 27-year-old golfer posted 16 top-10 finishes this season and wasn't cut in 22 consecutive PGA Tour appearances. The golfing world is going through a massive revolution and Scottie Scheffler is taking complete advantage of that. With consistent performances in the big-money championships, Scheffler can substantially increase his net worth in the future.

Scottie Scheffler is cashing-in on the influx of money along with many leading golfers

The prize money awarded to victors has changed substantially in recent years due to the influx of money in signature events including the PGA Championship, Masters, the US Open and British Open. Scottie Scheffler is certainly enjoying the benefits of the new golf era.

However, he is not alone, as many other prominent golfers have earned enormous sums this season. Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is ranked second in the all-time list for his earnings this year, which amount to $16.5 million. Following him is Viktor Hovland in the third position with $14.1 million in 2023. Rory McIlroy is fifth all-time with $13.9 million in 2023.

Additionally, there were three more players who broke the $10 million mark this year, making it the most lucrative PGA Tour seasons ever. Every single golfer on the PGA Tour earned a substantial amount of money compared to previous years. The tour average was $2,146,002 and 76 golfers surpassed the average with minimal resistance.