Scottie Scheffler spotted using mini driver at RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler was recently spotted using a mini driver at the Harbour Town Golf Links, a venue for the 2025 RBC Heritage. The top-tanked golfer hasn't had the year he did last year, and he didn't have the week he envisioned at Augusta National last week. He finished fourth, but he was attempting to be the first person to repeat in nearly two decades as Masters champion. As a result, he might be mulling over an equipment change.

Just one week after the Masters, many golfers, including the world number one, will play the RBC Heritage. At the previews for this event, Scheffler has been spotted testing out a new TaylorMade mini driver.

TaylorMade just recently unveiled the R7 Quad Mini Driver, which was heavily inspired by the original R7 Quad Driver from the 2000s. Before the RBC Heritage, which is the PGA Tour's fifth Signature Event this year, top golfers spotted testing it out in a video shared on Instagram by TaylorMade Golf. That includes the American, who is searching for his first win of the 2025 season.

Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, and 2024 Olympic silver medalist Tommy Fleetwood were the biggest names seen on social media testing out the new club.

Neither Scheffler nor Morikawa typically carries a mini driver in their bag. Fleetwood does, but the Americans do not. Historically, they've both used fairway woods instead, though there has been a recent rise in popularity of the mini driver among pros.

Depending on their experience and the success they have with the new TaylorMade mini driver, their bags might look a little different at the RBC Heritage and any future PGA Tour events.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on major milestone for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters on Sunday, wresting the green jacket away from Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth, and beating Justin Rose in a playoff. It completed the career Grand Slam he'd been working on for over a decade.

Scottie Scheffler watched Rory McIlroy win (Imagn)

Scheffler was in line to be the first repeat winner since Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2006, but he fell short to McIlroy. That said, he's happy to see McIlroy finally achieve his goal.

He said via Golf.com:

“It was cool to be able to see Rory get the job done. Definitely from the outside it looked a lot more like relief than anything. Rory has accomplished everything in the game of golf, and that was really the last thing for him to accomplish. The guy has won the FedEx Cup, the Players, all four majors. Maybe the only other thing would be the Olympics is what he would want to win.”

Scottie Scheffler has no idea what it's like to be going for a slam, but he did say he understands people asking about achievements a golfer hasn't reached yet and being frustrated by that. McIlroy dealt with Masters and grand slam questions for the better part of a decade.

