Scottie Scheffler spotted working hard on his core after failing to defend RBC Heritage title

Scottie Scheffler failed to defend his RBC Heritage title over the weekend. The golfer has yet to claim a victory this season after winning so often and enjoying a historic season last year. After the latest shortcoming, the World No. 1 was seen getting in some exercise.

Scheffler's video surfaced on Instagram, and in it, he was doing core exercises. The American was on one knee, lifting a heavy weight from one side of the ground to the other up in the air.

A golf fitness X account reposted Scheffler's clip and said it was one of the eight best core workouts to do for golfers. Core strength is vital to a golfer because it helps them get the energy from their lower body into a swing, thus helping when they're trying to drive the ball anywhere. It also aids balance, which can be vital when playing from tricky spots like a bunker or in the rough.

Scheffler had another good outing, but he just failed to capture the title. He ceded to Justin Thomas, who broke a roughly three-year drought of losing. Scheffler tied for eighth, his fifth top-10 finish of the 2025 season.

Thomas, who finished five strokes up on Scheffler, needed one playoff hole to beat Andrew Novak to win his first start in nearly 60 attempts.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on another good but winless outing

Scottie Scheffler shot 70 in the final round to drop his RBC Heritage score to -12, but that wasn't enough to defend his title. Last year, he won this tournament over Sahith Theegala by three strokes after shooting -19.

Scottie Scheffler finished in the top 10 again (Image via Imagn)

This year, he was five off the lead and had to take another good but winless outing home. After a dominant season, it's not been Scheffler who is racking up the wins. Rather, it's been Rory McIlroy who's so far nearly equalled Scheffler's 2024 pace.

Despite another loss, Scheffler was optimistic. He said via Express:

"You know, I did some good things. I just needed a few more shots out there, which was definitely there for the taking for me. I just didn't quite take advantage of them."

He's come up short in a number of events, including a fourth-place finish at the Masters and a T2 at the Houston Open before that. Scottie Scheffler added:

"I think I'm really close. I feel like I did a lot of things well this week, just a few of the important shots I just didn't pull off. Outside of that it was a pretty solid week."

Scheffler's next appearance will likely be at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on May 1, skipping the duo-centric Zurich Classic in the meantime.

