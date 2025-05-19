Scottie Scheffler sums up his week at the 2025 PGA Championship: ‘All glory to God’

Scottie Scheffler undid some major trauma at the PGA Championship to capture his third career Major championship. Roughly one year ago, he was arrested while trying to drive into the PGA Championship, and he ultimately finished tied for eighth.

Coincidentally, it was an uncharacteristic third round that led to Scheffler's demise, as he shot two over in round three last year. This year, his third round cemented the win, as he shot six under, which was more than enough for him to coast to a win on Sunday.

After the event, Scheffler made a post on Instagram, summing up his incredible turnaround. He wrote:

"This week was unforgettable! All glory to God."

Scheffler spiked his hat, found his caddie, and then celebrated with his family in the moments after putting home his bogey putt to finish -11 and five strokes clear of a host of T2 challengers, including Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.

It gave Scheffler his third Major title. Before this, he'd only won the Masters. This was his first non-green jacket win, and it puts him halfway to the hallowed career Grand Slam that Rory McIlroy just completed last month.

Scheffler broke even on Sunday, but with some of the rest of the challengers faltering, it was more than enough. Jon Rahm briefly tied Scheffler on the back nine, but he melted down at the end, and Scheffler stayed consistent to win.

European Ryder Cup team captain compares Scottie Scheffler to golf legend

Scottie Scheffler was three up on Alex Noren heading into Sunday's final round. His win felt inevitable, and by the end of it, even though he literally didn't change his scoreline after 18 holes, he'd won and even extended his lead.

Scottie Scheffler won the PGA (Image via Imagn)

European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald compared him to Tiger Woods, noting that Scheffler has the same ability to pressure teammates. He said via ESPN:

"Tiger had this sort of aura that you just feel like you need to do more than you need to really elevate your game to beat him. And I think he understood that."

Scheffler moved to 3-0 in Majors in which he has a 54-hole lead. Donald added:

"He just sort of played his game, didn't make too many mistakes and wore you down, and I certainly experienced that in 2006. I think Scottie is a similar kind of player when he gets the lead."

Scottie Scheffler can complete the career Grand Slam this year if he wins next month's US Open and the Open Championship in July. It's still early, but the world number one figures to be among the favorites at both events.

