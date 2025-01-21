Scottie Scheffler surpasses Rory McIlroy for time spent at World #1, trails Tiger Woods' record by a decade

Scottie Scheffler surpassed Rory McIlroy on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after spending 123 weeks ranked number one in the world. However, he still lags behind legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The American golfer enjoyed an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2024. He won his second Major at the Masters last year along with several other tournaments, including winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Scottie Scheffler has been leading the OWGR for approximately 2.3 years or 123 weeks. With that, he now surpasses Rory McIlroy, who spent 122 weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the OWGR. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods still holds the record for spending the longest time in the OWGR top spot, with an astonishing 13 years.

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible PGA Tour season in 2024. Having played in 19 events, he won seven tournaments and was the runner-up in two others.

Here are the results of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played on the PGA Tour in 2024:

The Sentry: T5 ($690,500)

The American Express: T17 ($132,300)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 ($642,500)

WM Phoenix Open: T3 ($519,200)

The Genesis Invitational: T10 ($455,000)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: 1 ($4,000,000)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 ($4,500,000)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 ($553,735)

Masters Tournament: 1 ($3,600,000)

RBC Heritage: 1 ($3,600,000)

PGA Championship: T8 ($521,418)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T2 ($809,900)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: 1 ($4,000,000)

U.S. Open: T41 ($72,305)

Travelers Championship: 1-x ($3,600,000)

The Open: T7 ($451,833)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 4 ($960,000)

BMW Championship: T33 ($119,667)

Tour Championship: 1 ($25,000,000)

Scottie Scheffler provides an update about his injury

After his phenomenal 2024 season, fans have been anxiously waiting for Scottie Scheffler to start his 2025 season. However, the American golfer injured his hand around the time of Christmas and has been recovering since. He was expected to return at The American Express, but due to ongoing recovery, he withdrew from the competition.

Scottie Scheffler recently provided an update on his injury. He said (via Bunkered):

“I just want to make sure I’m getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery. I’m definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back.

“Everything went well with the surgery. Body feels pretty good. Still making decisions on schedule going forward. Should know next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week. Everything’s on schedule," he added.

Scottie Scheffler was scheduled to start the 2025 season with The Sentry. However, he withdrew from the competition. He is now expected to return at the upcoming signature event, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

