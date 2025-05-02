Scottie Scheffler surprised by 'shockingly dry' CJ Cup Byron Nelson course after heavy downpour

Scottie Scheffler was astonished by how quickly the TPC Craig Ranch had rebounded after severe storms and heavy rain on Wednesday. The World No. 1 is currently competing at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Ad

Scheffler had a sensational round, where he posted a score of bogey-free 10-under 61. He carded eight birdies and one eagle. After the first round, he is on top of the leaderboard and two strokes ahead of the field. Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for second at 8-under.

Talking about his round, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, feel good. I played nice today. Had the good front nine; was able to put together a solid back nine as well. Overall very pleased with the results of today."

Ad

Trending

In the post-round press conference, he was asked if he was surprised at the condition of the golf course, as many players expected soft and waterlogged conditions in the opening round. He said:

"Shockingly dry. The greens, too. I expected to walk onto the first green and kind of feel some sponginess. You couldn't tell that we got three, four inches of rain here yesterday. Golf course recovered nicely and hopefully rain holds off the rest of the week, and we'll see what happens."

Ad

The weather in the second round is forecast to bring showers and storms as a cold front moves through North Texas. However, the weather will be drier and cooler in the final two rounds with partly cloudy skies.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:23 a.m. ET on the tenth hole in the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday, May 2.

Scottie Scheffler says he's not "anxious or eager" for a win in the 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler was unstoppable in the 2024 season. He had seven wins on the PGA Tour, which included winning a green jacket and the Players Championship. He also won an Olympic Gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the men's golf event.

Ad

Despite five top-10 finishes in eight starts this year, Scheffler hasn't clinched a victory. In the press conference at the CJ Cup, he was asked if he felt eager or anxious to get his first win of the year despite consistent performances. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I wouldn't say anxious or eager. I got off to a good start today, and there is three more days of the tournament. I'm just focused on going home, getting some rest, and getting ready for tomorrow."

Ad

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (273, -15)

: T9 (273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : T25 (275, -9)

: T25 (275, -9) The Genesis Invitational : T3 (279, -9)

: T3 (279, -9) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 (284, -4)

: T11 (284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 (284, -4)

: T20 (284, -4) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (261, -19)

: T2 (261, -19) Masters Tournament : 4 (280, -8)

: 4 (280, -8) RBC Heritage: T8 (272, -12)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More