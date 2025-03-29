Scottie Scheffler surprised by the weather at Houston Open – “It was a lot different than we thought”

Scottie Scheffler said that he was surprised by the weather at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He noted that it was quite different from what he expected, considering the forecast had predicted overcast conditions for the morning.

Ad

On Friday, March 28, Scheffler fired a low 8-under 62 to reach an aggregate score of 11-under. Following the second round, he took the 36-hole lead over Nico Echavarria and Taylor Pendrith. Earlier, rainfall was expected in the morning, but the morning group didn’t have to face any obstacles as the weather was surprisingly clear.

During the post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler reflected on the weather conditions at Memorial Park.

"It was a lot different than we thought it was going to be, too," he said. "Today looked like, checking the forecast this morning, it was going to be one of those days where we're going to be playing on and off, looking at a few delays out there, but it was nice to be able to get the round in and hopefully it stays clear for the boys in the afternoon as well."

Ad

Trending

However, the weather did affect play later, as the game was suspended for two hours, and several players failed to finish the round before darkness.

"It was a quick turnaround," Scottie Scheffler reflects on his round at the Houston Open 2025

While reflecting on his round, Scottie Scheffler said he felt pretty good as he hit a lot of fairways and added that he was happy with his putting as well.

Ad

"It was a quick turnaround," he added. "It's always like that when you go late-early and yeah, it was nice to keep a clean card again today, that's always good to keep momentum in the round.

"Yesterday I felt like I made a couple key par saves and today I felt like for the most part I kept the golf course in front of me and I had a lot of looks for birdie, so I didn't feel like I was struggling for par too much."

Ad

While Scheffler holds a two-stroke lead over Echavarria and Pendrith, Min Woo Lee and Ryan Gerard are three strokes back at 9-under.

Following the second day at the Houston Open, 51 players have yet to finish the second round. They will resume play on Saturday, March 29, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third round will start at approximately 11 a.m. ET, with players grouped in threesomes and divided across split tees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback