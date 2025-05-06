Scottie Scheffler takes subtle jibe at Wesley Bryan over his PGA Tour suspension - “Now he’s got some extra time”

Scottie Scheffler took a subtle jibe at Wesley Bryan over the PGA Tour suspension. Bryan had played in the LIV Golf's nine-hole event, The Duels, for the golf content creators in Miami, following which he was indefinitely suspended from playing on the PGA Tour.
Scottie Scheffler collaborated with Grant Horvat for a YouTube video, which was released by YouTube on May 5. The duo played in an 18-hole stroke format game, and during their match, Scheffler talked about Wesley Bryan and his brother George, and took a subtle jibe at the golfer.
He hilariously said that Bryan now has more time to watch the YouTube video.
"Now that he's got some extra time on his hands he'll probably watch this. video come," Scheffler said (at 13:33).
Scottie Scheffler has been having a good time meanwhile, playing on the PGA Tour. In 2025, he started the campaign at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T9 position and then T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. He was the runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open and then finally won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He played the four rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 to register a win in the game.
How much did Scottie Scheffler earn at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Scheffler has earned $1.78 million in prize money for winning The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.
Here is the prize money breakdown of the tournament:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million
- 2. Erik van Rooyen $1.079 million
- 3. Sam Stevens $683,100
- 4. Jordan Spieth $485,100
- T5. Sam Burns $305,971
- T5 Adam Schenk $305,971
- T5 Ricky Castillo $305,971
- T5 Mark Hubbard $305,971
- T5 Will Gordon $305,971
- T5 Eric Cole $305,971
- T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,971
- T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,971
- T13. Antoine Rozner $200,475
- T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475
- T15. Matt McCarty $136,719
- T15. Chris Gotterup $136,719
- T15. Max McGreevy $136,719
- T15. Chandler Phillips $136,719
- T15. Si Woo Kim $136,719
- T15. Cameron Champ $136,719
- T15. Vince Whaley $136,719
- T15. Kevin Roy $136,719
- T15. Andrew Putnam $136,719
- T15. Patrick Rodgers $136,719
- T25. Ross Steelman $79,447.50
- T25. Danny Walker $79,447.50
- T25. Nico Echavarria $79,447.50
- T25. Pierceson Coody $79,447.50
- T29. Trey Mullinax $66,330
- T29. Kevin Yu $66,330
- T29. Taylor Dickson $66,330
- T29. Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330
- T33. Sungjae Im $52,800
- T33 Doug Ghim $52,800
- T33 Harry Hall $52,800
- T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800
- T33 Ben Martin $52,800
- T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800
- T39. Jake Knapp $40,095
- T39. Rikuya Hoshino $40,095
- T39. Alex Smalley $40,095
- T39. Joseph Bramlett $40,095
- T39. Sami Valimaki $40,095
- T39. Nate Lashley $40,095
- T45. Henrik Norlander $31,185
- T45 Davis Riley $31,185
- T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185
- 48. Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621
- T49. Webb Simpson $25.509
- T49. Patton Kizzire $25.509
- T49. Karl Vilips $25.509
- T52. Rico Hoey $23,710
- T52. David Skinns $23,710
- T52. Ben Kohles $23,710
- T52. Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710
- T56. Stephan Jaeger $22,770
- T56. Matt Kuchar $22,770
- T56. Isaiah Salinda $22,770
- T56. Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770
- T60. Cam Davis $21,978
- T60. Ryan Fox $21,978
- T60. Victor Perez $21,978
- T60. Byeong Hun An $21,978
- 64. Brandon Matthews $21,483
- T65. Beau Hossler $21,186
- T65 Mac Meissner $21,186
- T67. Alejandro Tosti $20,691
- T67Rafael Campos $20,691
- T67Camilo Villegas $20,691
- 70. John Pak $20,295