Scottie Scheffler takes subtle jibe at Wesley Bryan over his PGA Tour suspension - “Now he’s got some extra time”

Scottie Scheffler took a subtle jibe at Wesley Bryan over the PGA Tour suspension. Bryan had played in the LIV Golf's nine-hole event, The Duels, for the golf content creators in Miami, following which he was indefinitely suspended from playing on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler collaborated with Grant Horvat for a YouTube video, which was released by YouTube on May 5. The duo played in an 18-hole stroke format game, and during their match, Scheffler talked about Wesley Bryan and his brother George, and took a subtle jibe at the golfer.

He hilariously said that Bryan now has more time to watch the YouTube video.

"Now that he's got some extra time on his hands he'll probably watch this. video come," Scheffler said (at 13:33).

Scottie Scheffler has been having a good time meanwhile, playing on the PGA Tour. In 2025, he started the campaign at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T9 position and then T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. He was the runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open and then finally won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He played the four rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 to register a win in the game.

How much did Scottie Scheffler earn at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Scheffler has earned $1.78 million in prize money for winning The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.

Here is the prize money breakdown of the tournament:

1. Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million

2. Erik van Rooyen $1.079 million

3. Sam Stevens $683,100

4. Jordan Spieth $485,100

T5. Sam Burns $305,971

T5 Adam Schenk $305,971

T5 Ricky Castillo $305,971

T5 Mark Hubbard $305,971

T5 Will Gordon $305,971

T5 Eric Cole $305,971

T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,971

T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,971

T13. Antoine Rozner $200,475

T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475

T15. Matt McCarty $136,719

T15. Chris Gotterup $136,719

T15. Max McGreevy $136,719

T15. Chandler Phillips $136,719

T15. Si Woo Kim $136,719

T15. Cameron Champ $136,719

T15. Vince Whaley $136,719

T15. Kevin Roy $136,719

T15. Andrew Putnam $136,719

T15. Patrick Rodgers $136,719

T25. Ross Steelman $79,447.50

T25. Danny Walker $79,447.50

T25. Nico Echavarria $79,447.50

T25. Pierceson Coody $79,447.50

T29. Trey Mullinax $66,330

T29. Kevin Yu $66,330

T29. Taylor Dickson $66,330

T29. Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330

T33. Sungjae Im $52,800

T33 Doug Ghim $52,800

T33 Harry Hall $52,800

T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800

T33 Ben Martin $52,800

T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800

T39. Jake Knapp $40,095

T39. Rikuya Hoshino $40,095

T39. Alex Smalley $40,095

T39. Joseph Bramlett $40,095

T39. Sami Valimaki $40,095

T39. Nate Lashley $40,095

T45. Henrik Norlander $31,185

T45 Davis Riley $31,185

T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185

48. Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621

T49. Webb Simpson $25.509

T49. Patton Kizzire $25.509

T49. Karl Vilips $25.509

T52. Rico Hoey $23,710

T52. David Skinns $23,710

T52. Ben Kohles $23,710

T52. Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710

T56. Stephan Jaeger $22,770

T56. Matt Kuchar $22,770

T56. Isaiah Salinda $22,770

T56. Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770

T60. Cam Davis $21,978

T60. Ryan Fox $21,978

T60. Victor Perez $21,978

T60. Byeong Hun An $21,978

64. Brandon Matthews $21,483

T65. Beau Hossler $21,186

T65 Mac Meissner $21,186

T67. Alejandro Tosti $20,691

T67Rafael Campos $20,691

T67Camilo Villegas $20,691

70. John Pak $20,295

