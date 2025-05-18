Scottie Scheffler ties major tournament record at PGA Championship 2025 in just his sixth appearance

On Saturday, March 16, Scottie Scheffler fired a low 6-under 65 to take the solo lead at the PGA Championship 2025. This was his fourth round of 65 or lower at the championship as he joined Adam Scott at the top to do so.

Ad

Scheffler entered the third day at Quail Hollow Club at three strokes back, but he was set right from the start. The World No. 1 golfer began with a bogey but then birdied three holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he started with a bogey, birdie, and a bogey on the 11th–13th holes. He went nuclear on the final five holes and picked up an eagle and three birdies to finish at 9-under after three days.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler is playing in his sixth PGA Championship but now has a joint record for most 65 and lower rounds. It is only a matter of time before he might surpass it. However, it will be interesting to see if he does it on the Sunday showdown or if fans will have to wait a little longer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at Scheffler's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 3:

Front Nine

Par 4, Hole 1: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 4: 2 (E)

Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (-2)

Out: 33 (-2)

Back Nine

Par 5, Hole 10: 5 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 11: 5 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 12: 3 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 14: 2 (-3)

Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-4)

Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (-4)

Par 3, Hole 17: 3 (-6)

Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (-6)

In: 32 (-4)

Ad

Total: 65 (-6)

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the PGA Championship, Round 4?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Alex Noren for the final round of the PGA Championship. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 18 at 2:40 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Following the third round, Scheffler has a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren, who also shot 66 to move 14 spots up. JT Poston and Davis Riley were tied at 7-under, while Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim, and Jhonattan Vegas were tied for fifth.

Ad

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025:

1. Scottie Scheffler (–11)

2. Alex Noren (–8)

T3. Davis Riley (–7)

T3. J.T. Poston (–7)

T5. Jon Rahm (–6)

T5. Si Woo Kim (–6)

T5. Jhonattan Vegas (–6)

T8. Keegan Bradley (–5)

T8. Tony Finau (–5)

T8. Bryson DeChambeau (–5)

T8. Matthieu Pavon (–5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More