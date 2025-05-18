Scottie Scheffler ties major tournament record at PGA Championship 2025 in just his sixth appearance

On Saturday, March 16, Scottie Scheffler fired a low 6-under 65 to take the solo lead at the PGA Championship 2025. This was his fourth round of 65 or lower at the championship as he joined Adam Scott at the top to do so.
Scheffler entered the third day at Quail Hollow Club at three strokes back, but he was set right from the start. The World No. 1 golfer began with a bogey but then birdied three holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he started with a bogey, birdie, and a bogey on the 11th–13th holes. He went nuclear on the final five holes and picked up an eagle and three birdies to finish at 9-under after three days.
Scottie Scheffler is playing in his sixth PGA Championship but now has a joint record for most 65 and lower rounds. It is only a matter of time before he might surpass it. However, it will be interesting to see if he does it on the Sunday showdown or if fans will have to wait a little longer.
Here's a look at Scheffler's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 3:
Front Nine
- Par 4, Hole 1: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 2 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (-1)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (-1)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-2)
- Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (-2)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (-2)
- Out: 33 (-2)
Back Nine
- Par 5, Hole 10: 5 (-2)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 5 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 3 (-2)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 2 (-3)
- Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-4)
- Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (-4)
- Par 3, Hole 17: 3 (-6)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (-6)
- In: 32 (-4)
Total: 65 (-6)
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the PGA Championship, Round 4?
Scottie Scheffler is paired with Alex Noren for the final round of the PGA Championship. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 18 at 2:40 p.m. ET from the first hole.
Following the third round, Scheffler has a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren, who also shot 66 to move 14 spots up. JT Poston and Davis Riley were tied at 7-under, while Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim, and Jhonattan Vegas were tied for fifth.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (–11)
- 2. Alex Noren (–8)
- T3. Davis Riley (–7)
- T3. J.T. Poston (–7)
- T5. Jon Rahm (–6)
- T5. Si Woo Kim (–6)
- T5. Jhonattan Vegas (–6)
- T8. Keegan Bradley (–5)
- T8. Tony Finau (–5)
- T8. Bryson DeChambeau (–5)
- T8. Matthieu Pavon (–5)