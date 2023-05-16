Scottie Scheffler tops PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler has topped the power rankings for the 2023 PGA Championship, the second major of this season. The event will take place from May 18 to 8 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York.

Interestingly, Scheffler failed to make a cut at the PGA Championship last year. Prior to the 2022 event, he had finished T4 and T8 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Power rankings for the 2023 PGA Championship

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has won two big events this season: the Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open. He tops the Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

With the experience of performing well at big events, Scheffler will be entering the Oaks Hills with an improved spirit.

2) Jon Rahm

If there is someone who is nowadays a favorite at every event he enters, it is Jon Rahm. With four wins and a runner-up finish this year, he is in outrageous form. Last month, he won the Masters. It will not be a surprise if he wins another major this week. He is a leader in adjusted scoring, converting GIR into par breakers, and the all-around ranking on the PGA Tour.

3) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka finished T2 at Augusta National last month and also won LIV Golf's Orlando event a week before that. The two-time PGA Championship winner has five top finishes in total at the event.

4) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is one of the most consistent players on tour at the moment. He has 10 top-25 finishes in 13 starts. Someone with his skillset and consistency will always have a chance at every tournament.

5) Tony Finau

Since last year's Open Championship, Tony Finau has won four events, and his most recent came at the Mexico Championship a couple of weeks ago. With his underrated short game, Finau is always a man to look out for.

6) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay was in the headlines recently for his slow game, but it's his consistency that can't be ignored. He has made 12 appearances this season and placed in the top 25 in 11 events this year. In the last three majors, he has been in the top 15 at least. That's some form for the 31-year-old.

7) Jason Day

Jason Day is coming to Oak Hill Country Club with a win at the Wells Fargo Championship last Sunday. The 35-year-old Aussie won the PGA Championship in 2015.

8) Cameron Smith

Smith was in some good form last year on the PGA Tour before he joined rival LIV Golf. He claimed two big titles in 2022: THE PLAYERS and The Open Championship a year ago. Last week, he finished runner-up at LIV Golf's Tulsa event.

9) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has been struggling with a few things recently. Although he started the season with a win at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, things haven't gone in his favor since then. However, Oak Hill is suitable for McIlroy's strengths, and who knows, he might return to his best at the PGA Championship.

10) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson came close to winning the PGA Championship in 2019 and 2020 and then went on to miss the cut in the next two editions. However, you can never count the two major champions out of big events.

