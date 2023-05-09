Scottie Scheffler tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The next stop for golfers on the PGA Tour is at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament at the TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has released the power rankings, and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is on the top of the list.

Scheffler will appear as the highest ranked player, with World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy both being absent this weekend. However, second on the list is the 2022 winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee, who will be vying for victory.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Monday field updates for AT&T Byron Nelson:



Camilo Villegas WD; Kyle Stanley in

Michael Thompson WD; D. A. Points in

Mac Meissner in (sponsor exemption)

Lanto Griffin WD; D. J. Trahan in

Jordan Spieth WD; George McNeill in Monday field updates for AT&T Byron Nelson:Camilo Villegas WD; Kyle Stanley inMichael Thompson WD; D. A. Points inMac Meissner in (sponsor exemption)Lanto Griffin WD; D. J. Trahan inJordan Spieth WD; George McNeill in https://t.co/t6FmuzPM9g

KH Lee looks to defend title at 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty)

According to experts, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Scheffler started his year with a bang, as he won the opening tournament of the year, the 2023 Phoenix Open. He also took the win at the 2023 Players Championship, and has been consistently finishing in the top 10 throughout the season.

KH Lee, who has been the champion at the AT&T Byron Nelson for the last two years, will also be one to watch out for. Lee has been having a rather uncertain year, missing the cut at some of the biggest tournaments. However, with a top 10 finish at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship coupled with his two wins on the course, means that he is the experts’ second choice in the power rankings.

20-year-old Tom Kim has caught the eye of the experts as well. The World No. 19 has had quite a busy year participating in several tournaments. However, he has not yet had a top 15 since January of this year. With two PGA wins in 2022, the young golfer is looking to get in the mix for this year’s winning field at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@JoohyungKim0621 went back to the locker room to grab some of his hats for the fans Class act from Tom Kim@JoohyungKim0621 went back to the locker room to grab some of his hats for the fans @WellsFargoGolf Class act from Tom Kim 👏@JoohyungKim0621 went back to the locker room to grab some of his hats for the fans @WellsFargoGolf. https://t.co/rVvh0g4YOL

Two Australians, Jason Day and Adam Scott, come in at no. 6 and no. 7 on the power ranking list. On the other hand, Matt Kuchar and Tom Hoge seem to be promising American talent, coming in at no. 4 and no. 5 on the experts’ list.

Ireland’s Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatten, Hideki Matsuyama, Brandom Wu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu, and Adam Hadwin round up the top 15 power ranking players at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. With Jordan Spieth out due to injury, it will be a close fought tournament, with the win open for many.

