Scottie Scheffler warns people against wine glasses after his injury - “I’ve heard nothing but horror stories"

Scottie Scheffler has warned people about wine glasses as he got injured after a wine glass broke while he was making ravioli last year's Christmas. The World No.1 will make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from January 30 to February 2, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

The wine glass incident injured his right hand, which required surgery. Thus, he missed two PGA Tour events in the 2025 season - the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. Talking about the injury in detail, he said in the pre-tournament press conference:

"Well, so when you make raviolis, we wanted to make them from scratch, and so you roll the dough and you've got to cut the dough. But we were at a rental house, so we didn't have the right tools, and the only thing there was a wine glass that we found, and I had my hand on top of it, and it broke."

"I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses. But yeah, it broke, and the stem kind of got me in the hand," he added.

Scheffler added that he couldn't live in a bubble and that accidents were bound to happen. However, he acknowledged that the injury could have been much worse. He shared an anecdote of speaking to someone who had a similar accident where the glass stem pierced their hand.

The 28-year-old claimed that he was "mad" at himself initially, calling it a careless mistake. Scheffler said that since then, he has been more careful with everyday tasks at home.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at +400, as per FanDuel Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite to win at odds of +1100.

Scheffler is in terrific form and in 21 starts on the PGA Tour last year, he had nine wins, 14 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10 finishes. He was adjudged the Player of the Year and also became the FedExCup champion owing to his performances throughout the season.

Let's take a look at the odds for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as per FanDuel Sportsbook:

+400: Scottie Scheffler

+1100: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

+1800: Ludvig Aberg

+2000: Patrick Cantlay

+2200: Hideki Matsuyama

+2500: Sungjae Im

+3300: Tommy Fleetwood

+3500: Jason Day, Sam Burns

+5000: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris

+5000: Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners

+5500: Taylor Pendrith

+6000: Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Russell Henley

+6000: Tony Finau, M. McNealy, Max Greyserman, Shane Lowry

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 12:01 p.m. ET with Brian Harman at the tournament on Thursday, January 30.

