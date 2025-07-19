  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler weighs in on Shane Lowry's 'tough' luck after The Open penalty

Scottie Scheffler weighs in on Shane Lowry’s ‘tough’ luck after The Open penalty

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:36 GMT
Scottie Scheffler weighs in on Shane Lowry
Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry (Image source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler opened up about Shane Lowry's penalty at The Open Championship 2025. The Irishman, who lifted the trophy at Royal Portrush back in 2019, received a two-stroke penalty this week. In the second round, Lowry took a practice swing on the 12th, and his tee ball moved, resulting in the penalty.

In the post-round press conference, Shane Lowry reflected on his disappointment and said that "they don't have more camera angles on it." Scottie Scheffler, who took the lead after the second round, came forward to support the Irishman. He said:

"I felt like Shane was put in a pretty tough situation there. ... From what I looked at very briefly in the video, it looked like it was very difficult to see if the ball moved."
Shane Lowry played the first round of 70 at The Open, followed by the second round of 72. But despite the penalty, he luckily cut and secured his spot for the final two rounds.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler started his campaign with an opening round of 68 and then played the next round of 64 to settle for a total of 10-under.

Shane Lowry reflects on his penalty at The Open 2025

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Open Championship on Friday, Shane Lowry opened up about the penalty. He reflected on his "disappointment," saying (via ASAP Sports):

"The one zoomed in slow motion -- they're trying to tell me if it doesn't move from the naked eye, if you don't see it moving, it didn't move. I told them I definitely was looking down towards the ball as I was taking that practice swing, and I didn't see it move. But I had to take the penalty because -- I'm still not sure, to be honest, whether it was or not, but I had to take the penalty because I can't have my name talked about or tossed around like that, and I just get on with it.
"It's obviously very disappointing. I felt like I played really, really well today. And yeah, that's hard to take. Look, I'll just have to dust myself off and get out there tomorrow and give it a go," he added.

Shane Lowry has tasted victory at the venue in 2019. However, he finished 10 strokes behind the leader after two rounds this week.

This season, he had played in three majors before The Open but struggled with his game. He finished T42 at The Masters but then missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. The Open Championship still has two rounds to go, and it will be interesting to see if Lowry can bounce back.

