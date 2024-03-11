Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith expecting first child, due in April - “It’s going to be pretty wild”

Scottie Scheffler is going to have a baby with his wife Meredith. The due date is in April. Cameras at the latest tournament in which Scheffler played captured his pregnant wife, and the broadcasters announced that the baby would be born in about a month and a half.

Scheffler said via Golfweek that he's not sure the reality has quite sunk in yet:

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family. It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

This does complicate Scheffler's schedule a bit. He aims to play the PLAYERS Championship next weekend and prepare for the Masters in Houston before taking a week off.

Given the timing of the due date, it's very possible that he will be forced to play a very limited schedule before the May 12 PGA Championship, since their first child will only be a couple of weeks old when that tournament arrives.

Scottie Scheffler won second Arnold Palmer Invitational

It's a big time of year for Scottie Scheffler. Not only is he expecting his very first child with his wife Meredith, but the announcement came during a tournament in which he won. The Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy he earned was the second in his career.

He's still the world's number one ranked golfer and has been in great form in 2024. There are a couple of big tournaments coming up, including majors, that are bookended by the upcoming birth of his child, so perhaps he's winning in more respects than one.

Scheffler shot six under par for the final round to earn a -15 total for the weekend, which was an astounding five shots clear of second-place Wyndham Clark. After being tied for the lead with Shane Lowry at the end of the third, he put on a show to close it out.