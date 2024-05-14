Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith introduces their new-born baby boy to the world

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, introduced their newborn son to the world via Instagram on Monday, May 13. They have named their son Bennett, who was born on Wednesday, May 8.

Scheffler has arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship this week. However, he had skipped the Wells Fargo Championship last week as his wife was expecting a delivery and would have skipped the season's second Major too in case the delivery was postponed. Thankfully, the couple became parents to a boy on Wednesday.

On Monday, May 11, Scheffler posted his child's photograph on Instagram. In the picture, Bennett is seen sleeping peacefully in his dad's arms.

"Welcome to the world little one," Scheffler wrote on Instagram. "Your mom & dad love you so much."

In a conversation with Golf Channe's Todd Lewis, Scottie Scheffler said it was a pretty amazing feeling, and it was fun times at the couple's residence. He added that it was difficult to leave the house and come to Valhalla, but he was committed to playing here.

"I'm excited to be out here competing," he said. "You know I told my little man when I was leaving, 'I don’t want to leave, but I gotta leave.' It would have been challenging if I left Wednesday night, but it definitely was challenging leaving this morning."

This week Scottie Scheffler will enter the PGA Championship as the favorite considering the run he has had so far. The golfer has won four titles in the past five starts and finished runner-up in the remaining one. He also won the Masters Tournament last month, his second green jacket in three years.

"I want to be as prepared as possible going into an event." Scottie Scheffler speaks about his preparation ahead of the PGA Championship

During the interview with Todd Lewis, Scottie Scheffler also spoke about his preparation ahead of the PGA Championship and a couple of things he was going to be committed to this week.

"I think mentally just being as present as I can, being committed to my shots, not worrying about the results but just being committed to what I'm doing. I talk a lot about it's all about my prep work. I want to be as prepared as possible going into an event and standing here today, I feel like I'm extremely prepared," he said.

He added that he was excited to get two more days of prep work, get on the golf course, and be looking forward to competing.