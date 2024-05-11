Scottie Scheffler will be present to take part in the PGA Championship - Reports

Scottie Scheffler missed the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship due to the impending birth of his son. The golf world has been on tenterhooks as to whether the same will happen with the PGA Championship a week later, but the uncertainty seems to have come to an end.

Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig reported on Saturday, May 11, that the rumor is that Scheffler will indeed be at Valhalla Golf Club. Harig reported the news by posting the following text on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"There's been nothing official from Scottie Scheffler, his team or the Tour... But word is he will be at Valhalla for the PGA next week after winning four of his last five tournaments, including the Masters. He is currently on the Tuesday interview schedule for 3:30 p.m."

Most of the sites specialized in forecasts give Scottie Scheffler as a wide favorite to win the PGA Championship. SportsLine, for example, gives Scheffler +300, ahead of Jon Rahm at +1000.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith are expecting the birth of their first child. Starting at the Masters Tournament, Scheffler has reported that the birth may occur any day now, although there has been no official word on the due date.

Scheffler has won four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, including one Major (the Masters), two Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational and RBC Heritage) and The Players Championship. In between, he finished second at the Houston Open.

Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship record at a glance

Scottie Scheffler has played in four editions of the PGA Championship (uninterrupted since 2020). He has made the cut three times, with three top 10s.

His debut occurred at TPC Harding Park, where he finished T4 with a score of 10 under 274, three strokes behind winner Collin Morikawa. The following year he was at Kiawah Island where he finished T8 with a score of 1 under, five strokes behind Phil Mickelson.

The 2022 edition, held at Southern Hills, did not go well for Scheffler. He could only manage rounds of 71 and 75 and missed the cut with a score of 6 over. The Texan returned in style in 2023, finishing second in Oak Hill, Rochester, just two strokes behind Brooks Koepka.

Scheffler has posted six rounds with scores in the 60s, out of the 14 he has played in four editions of the PGA Championship. His best round was a 65, which he has achieved twice (third round in 2020 and fourth round in 2023). As for his worst round, it was the second one of the 2022 edition (75).

Scheffler has an outstanding record in majors. In 16 editions he has won two and finished in eight other top 10s. He has missed only three cuts (one as an amateur).