Scottie Scheffler WITB (2022) updated: What's in the bag of the famous golfer?

Scottie Scheffler, the former World No. 1 golfer, is best known for his remarkable game on the greens. Regarded as one of the best golfers in the world, Scottie recently lost his crown. Rory McIlroy dethroned him, taking the title of World No. 1 for the ninth time.

Earlier this year, Scottie signed a deal with Taylormade to enhance his playing gear. His bag now contains most of the company's equipment.

While joining hands with Taylormade, Scottie said:

"I've worked with Taylormade's team on Tour for multiple seasons, and their comments on getting the right equipment in my bag was a driving force in joining Team Taylormade."

Scottie Scheffler WITB (2022): What's in his bag while working with Taylormade?

Here's a closer look at what's in Scottie Scheffler's bag:

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Features: 8º, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Fairway wood

TaylorMade Stealth

Features: 15º, Aldila Rogue Black 110 M.S.I. 70 TX shaft

Utility Iron

Srixon Z U85

Features: 3-iron, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft

Irons

Srixon ZX7

Features: 4-iron, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

TaylorMade P7TW

Features: 5-PW, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8

50º-12F, 56º-14F, 60º-A, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

3-wood:

TaylorMade Stealth

Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Golf ball

Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour VelvetGolf ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes

Nike

Scottie Scheffler's early life and career

Born on June 21, 1996, Scottie Scheffler lived in Montvale, New Jersey, until the age of six. He was born to Daine and Scott Scheffler in Ridgewood, New Jersey. However, in the wake of the September 11 attack, Scottie's family moved to Dallas, Texas.

Scottie developed an interest in golf when his parents gave him a set of clubs and balls at age three. However, his official journey started after he moved to Dallas, where he received teaching at the Royal Oak Golf Club. He was trained by Justin Leonard's coach, Randy Smith.

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Golf Digest)

By the time he hit youth, Scottie had become a skilled golfer. After he entered high school, he had a diminutive frame. His height suddenly increased from five feet to around six, which resulted in him getting a back injury that affected his career during his sophomore year.

In 2016, Scottie qualified for the US Open. However, he missed the cuts in the second round and returned home. Luckily the next year, he again qualified for the championship and finished as a low amateur.

Scottie has been playing pro-level golf since 2019, and for his exceptional performance during the 2019-20 season, he was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

In February 2022, Scottie won the WM Phoenix Open. Moreover, a few weeks later, he also won the PGA Tour title for the second time in his career and then the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

With the victory, Scheffler peaked at the Official World Golf Rankings. In September 2022, he was named the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the year and qualified for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

