  Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele plan final tune-up at PGA Tour event ahead of Ryder Cup: Reports

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele plan final tune-up at PGA Tour event ahead of Ryder Cup: Reports

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:07 GMT
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are reportedly planning to compete in Napa ahead of the Ryder Cup. This year, the US and European teams are gearing up to play in the biennial tournament, which will take place in New York in September.

Ahead of that, the US team is expected to play at the Progore Championship, which is scheduled from September 11 to 14, as per reports. It will serve as training for the players before competing in the prestigious team event.

Underdog Golf shared the news about Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele's expected participation in the Napa event on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:

"Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele expected to play Procore Championship in Napa two weeks before Ryder Cup."
Scheffler has already qualified for the US team for the Ryder Cup. Xander Schauffele settled in second place in the auto-qualification standings, followed by JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English. Only the top six in the standings after the BMW Championship will qualify for the event, while team captain Keegan Bradley will pick the other six.

The US team is looking to avoid repeating the mistake it made in the last edition. In 2023, when the Ryder Cup was held in Italy, only Justin Thomas and Max Homa played in the Napa event, while most of the team members were away from the greens for a month.

They struggled with their game and lost the title to the Europe team. Team USA hasn’t lost on home soil since 2016, and it will be interesting to see if they can continue that streak and win the title this year on their home course. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place Sept 26 to 28 at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025

Scheffler has enjoyed an amazing season on the PGA Tour this year. He has won four events, including two Majors.

Here is a quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 (67, 70, 69, 67)
  • WM Phoenix Open: T25 (69, 66, 68, 72)
  • The Genesis Invitational: T3 (70, 67, 76, 66)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11 (71, 72, 71, 70)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (69, 70, 72, 73)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (67, 62, 69, 63)
  • Masters Tournament: 4 (68, 71, 72, 69)
  • RBC Heritage: T8 (64, 70, 68, 70)
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1 (61, 63, 66, 63)
  • PGA Championship: 1 (69, 68, 65, 71)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 (68, 71, 64, 69)
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1 (70, 70, 68, 70)
  • U.S. Open: T7 (73, 71, 70, 70)
  • Travelers Championship: T6 (62, 69, 72, 65)
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T8 (67, 68, 69, 67)
  • The Open Championship: 1 (68, 64, 67, 68)
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

bell-icon Manage notifications