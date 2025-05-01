Scottie Sheffler and Rory McIlroy reveal unique reasons behind their contrasting ball marker choices

The PGA Tour's Instagram post from Wednesday, April 30, featuring the unique ball markers of some of the players, went viral, garnering more than 15,000 likes. The post features the stark contrast between the ball markers of two of the game's top players - Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

The post features a video of Scheffler discussing why he always used a Dallas Cowboys-themed ball marker.

"I use the same ball marker every day. It's a Dallas Cowboys coin. I started using it during COVID, and for some reason, it just kept the tradition going, and I've been using it for like four or five years now. Go Cowboys," Scheffler said in the video.

The interviewer then asked Scheffler if he continued to use the same ball marker because he's superstitious.

"I mean, it's hard to say no when I use the same coin, but not really," Scheffler replied.

Rory McIlroy's ball marker also featured in the post; the Northern Irishman honors Manchester United football club on one side and a quote from his daughter, Poppy, on the other.

"You already know how to play golf," the quote reads on McIlroy's ball marker, attributed to his daughter Poppy.

The meaning behind the quote on McIlroy's ball marker stems back to his young daughter convincing him not to get more golf lessons on his swing, with her telling him that he already knows how to play golf. This is in stark contrast to Scheffler's marker, which is simply a sports team that he likes.

Scottie Scheffler continues to look for his first win of 2025

Scottie Scheffler ahead of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via Getty)

PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler is still in search of his first victory of 2025 as the calendar is set to turn to May in the coming hours. Despite not capturing a win this year, the top-ranked golfer in the world has had an abundance of strong finishes thus far in 2025.

In what has been an injury-shortened 2025 season, Scheffler has registered three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes. He finished in solo fourth place at The Masters earlier this month, finishing three shots outside of the playoff between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Scheffler suffered a hand injury while making Christmas dinner in 2024, which cost him the first month of his 2025 season. The 13-time PGA Tour winner won seven times on the PGA Tour in 2024, winning nine times overall, including winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Scheffler is still number one in the Official World Golf Rankings, though Rory McIlroy is gaining ground on him due to his dominant start to 2025. Scheffler aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025 and maintain his position at the top of the world rankings.

