Seamus Power eyes 2024 Masters appearance after strong performance at Valspar Championship 2024

Seamus Power fired a three-under-par 68 at the Valspar Championship to finish at T2 ahead of the final round on Sunday (March 24). He is currently two strokes behind Keith Mitchell but is eyeing a win here to earn a spot at the Masters 2024.

Power had a tough 2023–24 season as he struggled with injuries, slipping to 103rd in the world rankings. For the uninitiated, the top 50 players in the world receive an automatic berth at Augusta National, for which he is currently ineligible. A win here would ensure his place in the first Major of the season.

During the post-round interview, the Irishman reflected on his game. He said:

"Did everything pretty well today, to be honest. Very pleased. It's a tough golf course, tricky conditions. It wasn't the quickest start. Didn't birdie 1 or didn't birdie 5, but was able to hang in there, hit some good shots. Eventually holed a good putt there on 15 to kind of feel a little better. But, yeah, looking forward to tomorrow."

When will Seamus Power tee off at the Valspar Championship 2024?

Seamus Power is grouped with 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell for the final round of the Valspar Championship. They will be the last pair to begin the fourth round at 1:50 pm ET on Sunday, March 24.

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the Valspar Championship 2024 (All times ET):

1:50 pm - Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power