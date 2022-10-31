Seamus Power wins 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Final results, prize money explored

Seamus Power lifted the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy on Sunday. He emerged as the winner with a one-stroke victory over Thomas Defty. With his victory, Power took home a whopping sum of $1.7 million.

Thomas Defty bagged the second position and was awarded a consolation worth $708,500, and the third position is jointly shared by Ben Griffin, Patrick Rodger, and Kevin Yu. Each of them received $344,500 as the winning amount. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, worth $6.5 million, was distributed among all the players based on their positions.

The Championship started with Seamus on the front line with Ben Griffin in the lead. Playing in his eighth PGA Tour game, Griffin shot birdies at 10 and 11. He first seized the game and scored a 6-over in the next five holes. Power took the lead for the first time in the day on the 14th hole with a 25-foot birdie putt.

Griffin has a better chance of winning the trophy. He started with a two-shot lead over Seamus. However, after he bogeyed four straight holes, his chances fell apart. A double bogey then followed that up, and in a moment, the game turned in the Power's favor.

They made it to the 14th, and the turning point came. Ben hooked his tee shot and made his third bogey. He also had to take a penalty drop, and with that, Power earned an opportunity to register his victory. He holed his birdie putt for two shots and made it to the 15th.

Ben missed the putt for a double bogey and had another penalty drop. Meanwhile, Power had a two-shot lead over Thomas Defty. Griffin and Power came together in the finale, with Griffin having control over the game.

He almost won the game but then missed a 6-foot par putt on the 12th. At the same time, Seamus Power had a bogey on the final hole to claim the title over Thomas Defty, who clinched the runner-up position.

Seamus Power is "over the moon" after winning the Championship

Seamus Power, the 2021 Barbasol Championship winner, left the golf course on Sunday with a big smile. The Irish professional golfer secured his second PGA Tour title.

It was not an easy win. However, Seamus overcame all the struggles during the match and lifted the trophy in the finale.

After winning the title, Seamus shared his feelings in an interview. He said:

"It is completely different but just as special. It is hard; I play a lot of tournaments, and it is only my special win in I don't know how many events."

Expressing his joy, Seamus said:

"It is amazing. It is special, and it will take a while to settle in. I am over the moon."

Last year, Seamus Power won his first PGA Tour title and became the fifth player from the Republic of Ireland to claim the PGA Tour title. Earlier this year, he finished 12th at the 2022 US Open. Previously, Power had represented his country at the 2016 Olympics.

