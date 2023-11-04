Sean Foley believes "PGA Tour owes Tiger Woods everything" for the sport’s development

Tiger Woods' former coach Sean Foley believed that the PGA Tour owed the 47-year-old golfer everything. According to him, Woods' career has had a greater impact on prize money than the "business development aspects" of the tour.

Woods has earned massive recognition because of his successful golfing career. In the PGA Tour, he has had a significant impact on discussions about prize money. The amount of money up for grabs has doubled since he joined the tour.

Now that Tiger Woods has reached the ladder of success, Sean Foley talked about his influence on the PGA Tour in the recent episode of the No Laying Up podcast.

"To be able to spend time with him like that and get to know him and just see the sheer difficulty of his life, that type of fame and that type of notoriety, you wouldn’t wish it on anybody," Foley said.

"I think the game of golf, especially the PGA Tour, they owe that guy everything because purses are not here today because of the business development aspects of the PGA Tour. It’s all due to a black kid in a red shirt from Orange County, California," he added.

Following successful stints with Justin Rose, Hunter Mahan, and Sean O'Hair, Foley worked with Woods from 2010 until 2014.

Besides identifying himself as one of Tiger Woods' "biggest fans" on the podcast, the coach acknowledged that by the time they teamed up, his coaching "arrogance levels" may have been elevated.

Under Foley's guidance, the 82-time PGA Tour winner rose back to the top of the world rankings and won eight times, but he also experienced back problems and had surgery to fix a bulging disc.

After the two split up in August 2014, the golf instructor stated he had always wanted to coach the greatest player in sports history.

Tiger Woods was recently spotted practicing at a golf course with his son

Tiger Woods, who hasn't taken part in a competition lately, was spotted playing golf with his son Charlie Woods at a golf course in Louisiana. The duo are expected to tee off once again at the 2023 edition of the PNC Championship.

The father-duo annual competition is going to take place from December 14 to December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Not just that, the fifteen-time Major Champion is even expected to play at his hosted event, the Hero Challenge, which is going to get underway later this month.

It's worth noting that although Woods has not played golf in recent months, he has served as a caddie for Charlie in a junior tournament. He even caddied for his son at the Last Chance Regional, where Charlie won the event.