“Seeing how my game holds up under that sort of pressure”: Rory McIlroy looking forward to the final group at the 2023 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has been enjoying quite the success at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. After the end of the third round, McIlroy sits in sole first place, one shot clear of Tom Kim at -13 under par.

McIlroy started his campaign by finishing in third place after the first round. After a fantastic second round of play, he improved his position and took the lead at the end of the second day, making the cut into the weekend. In the third round, McIlroy fired an impressive 67 to maintain his lead.

Speaking about the weekend and his performance during the third round, McIlroy said via Twitter:

”I played well. It's been a good three days and looking forward to obviously being in the final group tomorrow and seeing how my game holds up under that sort of pressure.”

McIlroy shot five birdies during the third round to finish three under par. Tom Kim is in second place, one shot behind Rory McIlroy, while Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harmon are two shots off the Irishman. The pressure will be on McIlroy, who will look to win his first tournament since October 2022.

Rory McIlroy looks to break his winless drought at the Scottish Open

Around The Games - Olympics: Day 4

Rory McIlroy has been in great shape over the last few weeks and is finally looking to take victory after a rather average season so far.

McIlroy just missed out on a win at the US Open, losing by one stroke to Wyndham Clark. However, the loss has been a motivator for McIlroy, who last won a major in 2014.

Speaking about his performance at the Scottish Open, McIlroy said:

"I feel like I’m coming in here playing really good golf, producing good results and getting myself in contention and I’m just really trying to do the same things and adapt to the different conditions we’re going to face over the next couple of weeks.”

The 'next couple of weeks' of course, bring about the fourth and final major of the year, the 2023 Open Championship. The Open is scheduled to be held between July 16 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England.