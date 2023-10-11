“Seems pretty straightforward” - South Korea’s new golf course baffles golf fans and leaves them with a lot of questions 

Golf courses are best known for their natural beauty and greenery. They provide a picturesque view for spectators to enjoy the match in beautiful surroundings. There are, however, several golf courses in the world that are renowned for their outrageous and distinctive designs.

Recently, some pictures of South Korea's new golf course became popular online. In contrast to other golf courses, which feature hills, and obstacles, this one is straight like a cricket pitch.

Zire Golf shared a few pictures of the golf course on Instagram.

But it's not the only golf course that has some peculiar features. There are several golf courses in the world that have hideous layouts. The nine-hole Prison View Golf Course is located inside Louisiana State Penitentiary, the country's largest maximum security prison, in Angola, Louisiana.

Lost City Golf Course in Sun City South Africa, designed by legendary golfer Gary Player, has water hazards protecting the greens on the 13th hole. It has more than 40 Nile crocodiles that are at least six feet long.

An active volcano named Mount Merapi surrounds the Merapi Golf Course in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Mount Merapi's most recent eruption was in 2010.

Just 400 meters south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ.L), which separates South Korea from North Korea, is Camp Bonifas, a single par-3 golf course in South Korea.

South Korea’s best golf courses

One of the top golf courses in South Korea is South Cape Owners Club. The magnificent property's Kyle Phillips design is what draws golfers to play there.

The South Cape was opened for general public in 2013. It may be found on the Northern Island, which lies southeast of the nation. The 18 holes on the course offer beautiful views of the ocean. Additionally, the property features amazing amenities, such as a resort with a clubhouse, furnished rooms, and other tempting facilities for guests.

The Club at Nine Bridges is one of South Korea's many beautiful golf courses. It is located on Jeju Island and is regarded as one of the best in the nation. It has held LPGA Tour competitions and was created by Ronald Fream and David Dale. In fact, it is the first South Korean golf course to host an LPGA Tour competition.

Here are some of the best golf courses in South Korea:

South Cape Owners Club

The Club at Nine Bridges

Blackstone Golf & Resort

Anyang Country Club

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Woo Jeong Hills Golf Course

Whistling Rock Country Club

Jade Palace Golf Club

Pine Beach Golf Course

Pinx Golf Club

Lotte Skyhill Country Club

Haesley Nine Bridges Golf

Hwasan Country Club

La Vie est Belle Country Club

Sagewood Country Club