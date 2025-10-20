Sei Young Kim draws LPGA-PGA Tour comparison after becoming record 27th different winner of the season

On Sunday, October 19, Sei Young Kim became the 27th different winner on the LPGA Tour this season. Following her record-breaking win at the BMW Ladies Championship, the star South Korean golfer said that the women’s Tour was becoming almost like the PGA Tour in terms of competitiveness.

Sei Young Kim fired a 5-under 67 in the final round to win the BMW Ladies Championship. With this victory, she ended her five-year title drought and also became the 27th different winner in 2025. For the uninitiated, this is the first time the Tour has witnessed so many different winners in a single season.

During the post-round interview, Kim reflected on the 2025 season and the current state of women’s golf.

"I think it shows how strong the LPGA Tour is at the moment," she said. "In the past, we normally had winners coming from top five tore top 10 now but in a ace did you never know where we're going to have the winner. It's becoming like the PGA TOUR, where we have so many strong, competent players on the planet.

Notably, this was Sei Young Kim’s first-ever LPGA win in front of the local crowd. The 13-time LPGA winner also reflected on her maiden win in South Korea.

"I think it took me more than ten years to win a victory in front of my family and friends," she added. "It means so much so me. It is a tournament that I really wanted to win, and I find that I can't express my words to all of it. I really had good energy from all the fans, and really appreciate and thankful to that."

27 different winners on the LPGA Tour 2025 season feat. Sei Young Kim explored

Here's a look at all the winners on the LPGA Tour 2025 season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: A Lim Kim

Founders Cup: Yealimi Noh

Honda LPGA Thailand: Angel Yin

HSBC Women's World Championship: Lydia Ko

Blue Bay LPGA: Rio Takeda

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: Canceled

Ford Championship: Hyo Joo Kim

JM Eagle LA Championship: Ingrid Lindblad

The Chevron Championship: Mao Saigo

Black Desert Championship: Haeran Ryu

Mizuho Americas Open: Jeeno Thitikul

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: Chisato Iwai

U.S. Women's Open: Maja Stark

ShopRite LPGA Classic: Jennifer Kupcho

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Carlota Ciganda

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Minjee Lee

The Amundi Evian Championship: Grace Kim

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: Lottie Woad

AIG Women's Open: Miyu Yamashita

The Standard Portland Classic: Akie Iwai

CPKC Women's Open: Brooke M. Henderson

FM Championship: Miranda Wang

Kroger Queen City Championship: Charley Hull

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Minami Katsu

LOTTE Championship: Youmin Hwang

Buick LPGA Shanghai: Jeeno Thitikul (2)

BMW Ladies Championship: Sei Young Kim

