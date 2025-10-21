Sei Young Kim jumps eight spots in rankings after BMW Ladies Championship win

Following her win at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Sei Young Kim has surged in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. The South Korean golfer has moved up eight spots to 13th in the latest rankings.
On Sunday, October 19, Sei Young Kim fired a 5-under 67 in the final round to claim the BMW Ladies Championship 2025. She held the lead through all three of the first rounds and completely dominated to register a four-shot win over Nasa Hataoka. For the uninitiated, this was her first LPGA Tour win in five years and her 13th overall.
According to the latest ranking update, the top 11 names in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings remained unchanged. Jeenoe Thitikul continues to hold the top spot, followed by Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee. Lydia Ko and Charley Hull round out the top five.
Nasa Hataoka was the biggest mover of the week, jumping 13 spots to 32nd after her solo runner-up finish. A Lim Kim also moved up five spots to 27th following a strong week in South Korea.
Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Sei Young Kim explored
Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (as of Monday, October 20):
- Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 12.17
- Nelly Korda (USA): 8.62
- Minjee Lee (AUS): 6.41
- Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.33
- Charley Hull (ENG): 5.86
- Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 5.58
- Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.12
- Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.95
- Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.71
- Angel Yin (USA): 4.40
- Lottie Woad (ENG): 4.39
- Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.20
- Sei Young Kim (KOR): 4.18
- Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.17
- Maja Stark (SWE): 3.94
- Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.54
- Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.41
- Hannah Green (AUS): 3.40
- Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.40
- Andrea Lee (USA): 3.37
- Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.34
- Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.27
- Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.20
- Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.19
- Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 3.06
- Grace Kim (AUS): 2.99
- A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.98
- Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.95
- Esther Henseleit (GER): 2.92
- Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.91
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.78
- Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.73
- Lilia Vu (USA): 2.67
- Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.65
- Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.60
- Megan Khang (USA): 2.58
- Minami Katsu (JPN): 2.54
- Seung Hui Ro (KOR): 2.46
- Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.43
- Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.38
- Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.37
- Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.35
- Shinsil Bang (KOR): 2.30
- Somi Lee (KOR): 2.25
- Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.25
- Lindy Duncan (USA): 2.24
- Jungmin Hong (KOR): 2.23
- Miranda Wang (CHN): 2.20
- Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.14
- Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.10