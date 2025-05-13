Semi-retired Lexi Thompson shows off her intense gym routine during LPGA Tour break

Lexi Thompson recently gave fans a glimpse into her training routine during a break from LPGA Tour competition. The 30-year-old shared a workout post on Instagram on Monday, May 12, where she was seen lifting weights and practicing golf swings. Thompson captioned the post,

“Just some rows and some drives,” along with a fist and winking emoji.

In the first image, she is seen performing a Dumbbell Bent-Over Row. The exercise targets the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, and biceps, and is commonly used to build upper back strength and improve posture. It also mimics the pulling motion of a golf swing, which Thompson mentioned in her caption. The post also included a video of her taking a full golf swing on a golf course.

Lexi Thompson announced in 2024 that she would be stepping away from full-time professional golf. She has since continued to participate in select events while staying active off the course.

When Lexi Thompson promoted fitness beyond the course through her personal training app

In 2024, Lexi Thompson launched the Lexi Fitness app to share her workout routines with fans. The platform offers structured programs based on the exercises she uses to maintain her on-course performance.

“Fitness has been a huge passion in my life, and has not only benefited me on the golf course, but off it as well,” she said in the video while announcing the app last August.

The app is available by paying a subscription fee of $29.99 per month and includes a variety of guided workouts aimed at improving strength, flexibility, and golf-specific fitness.

“I've been working extremely hard behind the scenes, putting together videos of my favorite exercises that have helped me gain strength, flexibility, and balance,” she added.

The app also provides a weekly workout schedule, which users can adjust to fit their availability.

“You can schedule these workouts however it fits your schedule the best.” Thompson said.

In addition to her fitness venture, Lexi Thompson has played in four LPGA events in 2025 so far. She opened the season with a T13 finish at the Founders Cup, followed by a T38 at the Arizona Championship. After missing the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she secured a T14 result at the Chevron Championship.

