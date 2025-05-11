Sepp Straka gets 100% real about the 'stress' of winning a golf tournament: "You're going to have them"

Sepp Straka shared his thoughts about winning a golf tournament amid the ongoing Truist Championship, formerly the Wells Fargo Championship. Straka is over with three days of play at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and the golfer sits tied in first place on the leaderboard after three rounds. Following the third round, he talked about the 'stress' of winning a tournament.

Straka joined the press conference at the tournament venue and shared how he focused on targeting good swings. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“You're going to have them (stress). You're definitely going to have them. So you just -- all you can do is try to focus on what you can control, and that is your target, try to hit your number, and try to make a good swing. That's pretty much it. You're going to feel terrible while trying to do it, but that's just part of it. That kind of makes it fun when you are able to pull it off.”

Straka added that he had changed three golf courses and revealed how it impacted his game plan, saying:

“Yeah, a lot. It's fun to see three different ways in our first three days playing here. Yesterday, the ball wasn't rolling a whole lot because of the rain, and then today the ball is rolling out a lot off the tee. Having to try to pick clubs was a lot tougher today than yesterday. It's been fun on the tee box trying to strategize on a new golf hole every day and trying to figure out the best way to play it.”

Sepp Straka will play the last round of the Truist Championship 2025 along with Shane Lowry at 2 pm on the first tee.

A comparison between Sepp Straka's performance at 2025 Truist Championship and 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Sepp Straka is leading the Truist Championship 2025 leaderboard alongside Shane Lowry after three rounds. Straka’s total score is 14-under after shooting 63 in the first round, with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 67 with five birdies, followed by a score of 66, with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

At the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Sepp Straka finished at T8 with 4-under, 13 shots behind the winner, Rory McIlroy. Straka shot 68 in the first round of the tournament, with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the next round, he had fired 71 with three birdies in total, and 67 in the third round with seven birdies in total.

Straka had scored 74 in the last round with no birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

