Sepp Straka leaps past Bryson DeChambeau, seven others to career-best world ranking after Truist Championship win

Sepp Straka won the 2025 Truist Championship on Sunday, May 11. The Austrian golfer registered an easy two-stroke win in the game. He was in the lead after the third round and extended it after the final round.

With the victory, Straka has jumped eight spots in the Official World Golf Rankings, achieving his career-best ranking. He was ranked 17th ahead of the tournament, and following the victory, he jumped to ninth place.

With the win, the PGA Tour pro surpassed LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who is ranked 15th, and seven other players, including Shane Lowry, who settled in second place at the Truist Championship, Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Rose.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is still leading the world ranking and is ranked number one in the OWGR. Rory McIlroy settled in second place, followed by Xander Schauffele.

Here is the list of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.5932

2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3530

3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6133

4. Collin Morikawa: 6.2738

5. Justin Thomas: 6.2458

6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.3369

7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0604

8. Russell Henley: 4.7336

9. Sepp Straka: 4.6270

10. Shane Lowry: 4.0479

11. Viktor Hovland: 4.0248

12. Maverick McNealy: 3.9938

13. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.7826

14. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6706

15. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4591

16. Justin Rose: 3.3606

17. Wyndham Clark: 3.2569

18. Sungjae Im: 3.2324

19. Keegan Bradley: 3.1966

20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.1673

21. Corey Conners: 3.1570

22. Robert MacIntyre: 3.1049

23. Brian Harman: 3.0133

24. Billy Horschel: 2.9337

25. Daniel Berger: 2.8855

26. J.J. Spaun: 2.7868

27. Min Woo Lee: 2.7629

28. Akshay Bhatia: 2.7366

29. Aaron Rai: 2.7041

30. Thomas Detry: 2.6899

31. Sahith Theegala: 2.6291

32. Jason Day: 2.5651

33. Andrew Novak: 2.5134

34. Harris English: 2.4960

35. Sam Burns: 2.4509

36. Nick Taylor: 2.4047

37. Tony Finau: 2.4030

38. Lucas Glover: 2.3534

39. Byeong Hun An: 2.3503

40. Adam Scott: 2.3429

41. Tom Kim: 2.2980

42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2733

43. Tom Hoge: 2.2291

44. Mackenzie Hughes: 2.2037

45. Max Greyserman: 2.1597

46. J.T. Poston: 2.1589

47. Denny McCarthy: 2.1462

48. Jordan Spieth: 2.1304

49. Taylor Pendrith: 2.1296

50. Davis Thompson: 2.0893

Sepp Straka talks about his performance at the 2025 Truist Championship

Sepp Straka started his outing at the 2025 Truist Championship with an opening round of 63. He was phenomenal with his game and then played the next round of 67, followed by the next two rounds of 66 and 68.

After four rounds, Straka reflected upon his win in the post-round press conference, via ASAP Sports:

"It's huge, the biggest win of my career. Yeah, just so grateful for the process and the whole team that kind of makes me play as well as I do. Every week, my coaches weren't here this week, but they're there almost every week."

Notably, it was Sepp Straka's second win on the 2025 PGA Tour season. He previously won the American Express. He started the season at The Sentry with a T15 position and has played in 14 tournaments so far.

Sepp Straka made the cut in 12 of them but missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and then at the Masters Tournament. Some of his amazing performances this season included T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and T11 at the Cognizant Classic.

