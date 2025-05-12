Sepp Straka leaps past Bryson DeChambeau, seven others to career-best world ranking after Truist Championship win

Sepp Straka won the 2025 Truist Championship on Sunday, May 11. The Austrian golfer registered an easy two-stroke win in the game. He was in the lead after the third round and extended it after the final round.
With the victory, Straka has jumped eight spots in the Official World Golf Rankings, achieving his career-best ranking. He was ranked 17th ahead of the tournament, and following the victory, he jumped to ninth place.
With the win, the PGA Tour pro surpassed LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who is ranked 15th, and seven other players, including Shane Lowry, who settled in second place at the Truist Championship, Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Rose.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is still leading the world ranking and is ranked number one in the OWGR. Rory McIlroy settled in second place, followed by Xander Schauffele.
Here is the list of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.5932
- 2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3530
- 3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6133
- 4. Collin Morikawa: 6.2738
- 5. Justin Thomas: 6.2458
- 6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.3369
- 7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0604
- 8. Russell Henley: 4.7336
- 9. Sepp Straka: 4.6270
- 10. Shane Lowry: 4.0479
- 11. Viktor Hovland: 4.0248
- 12. Maverick McNealy: 3.9938
- 13. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.7826
- 14. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6706
- 15. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4591
- 16. Justin Rose: 3.3606
- 17. Wyndham Clark: 3.2569
- 18. Sungjae Im: 3.2324
- 19. Keegan Bradley: 3.1966
- 20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.1673
- 21. Corey Conners: 3.1570
- 22. Robert MacIntyre: 3.1049
- 23. Brian Harman: 3.0133
- 24. Billy Horschel: 2.9337
- 25. Daniel Berger: 2.8855
- 26. J.J. Spaun: 2.7868
- 27. Min Woo Lee: 2.7629
- 28. Akshay Bhatia: 2.7366
- 29. Aaron Rai: 2.7041
- 30. Thomas Detry: 2.6899
- 31. Sahith Theegala: 2.6291
- 32. Jason Day: 2.5651
- 33. Andrew Novak: 2.5134
- 34. Harris English: 2.4960
- 35. Sam Burns: 2.4509
- 36. Nick Taylor: 2.4047
- 37. Tony Finau: 2.4030
- 38. Lucas Glover: 2.3534
- 39. Byeong Hun An: 2.3503
- 40. Adam Scott: 2.3429
- 41. Tom Kim: 2.2980
- 42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2733
- 43. Tom Hoge: 2.2291
- 44. Mackenzie Hughes: 2.2037
- 45. Max Greyserman: 2.1597
- 46. J.T. Poston: 2.1589
- 47. Denny McCarthy: 2.1462
- 48. Jordan Spieth: 2.1304
- 49. Taylor Pendrith: 2.1296
- 50. Davis Thompson: 2.0893
Sepp Straka talks about his performance at the 2025 Truist Championship
Sepp Straka started his outing at the 2025 Truist Championship with an opening round of 63. He was phenomenal with his game and then played the next round of 67, followed by the next two rounds of 66 and 68.
After four rounds, Straka reflected upon his win in the post-round press conference, via ASAP Sports:
"It's huge, the biggest win of my career. Yeah, just so grateful for the process and the whole team that kind of makes me play as well as I do. Every week, my coaches weren't here this week, but they're there almost every week."
Notably, it was Sepp Straka's second win on the 2025 PGA Tour season. He previously won the American Express. He started the season at The Sentry with a T15 position and has played in 14 tournaments so far.
Sepp Straka made the cut in 12 of them but missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and then at the Masters Tournament. Some of his amazing performances this season included T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and T11 at the Cognizant Classic.