Sergio Garcia among 18 player LIV Golf contingent at International Series Macau 2025

Following the LIV Golf Singapore event, Sergio Garcia will next play on the Asian Tour. He is scheduled to tee off at the upcoming International Series Macao event this week. Interestingly, 18 LIV Golfers will tee off at the tournament, including Anirban Lahiri, Adrian Meronk, Garcia, and others.

Ad

Sergio Garcia is among the LIV Golf contingent for the Asian Tour event. The Spaniard has had a remarkable time on LIV Golf in 2025 so far and would be looking forward to the same on the Asian Tour.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, the LIV Golfers are banned from playing on the PGA Tour. However, they can still compete in the DP World Tour events and the Asian Tour events.

The 2025 International Series Macao will start with its first round on March 20 and will have its finale on Sunday, March 23. The four-day event will take place at Macao Golf and Country Club, having a purse of $2 million.

Here is the LIV Golf contingent for the 2025 International Series Macao:

Ad

Sergio Garcia

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Yubin Jang

Graeme McDowell

Sebastian Munoz

Abraham Ancer

Lucas Herbert

Matt Jones

Jason Kokrak

Luis Masaveu

Anthony Kim

Adrian Meronk

Caleb Surratt

Andy Ogletree

Carlos Ortiz

Anirban Lahiri

A look into Sergio Garcia's performance in 2025

Garcia has so far played in four tournaments in 2025 on LIV Golf. He started his campaign in Riyadh and played three rounds of -4, -4, and -5 to settle with a total of 13 under. He finished in the T6 position at the event.

Ad

Following that, Garcia traveled to Adelaide for the second event of the season, where he again put forward a decent performance. He started the campaign with a round of 1-under before playing the next two rounds of +2 and -5 and settled in the T18 position.

His best of the season so far, however, was in Hong Kong. The former Masters winner won the tournament.

In the post-tournament press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong held on March 9, Garcia opened up about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It was great. Obviously I knew that I had to play well. My goal starting the day was to shoot 5-under, which was going to help me and the team. Didn't hit the best tee shot on 18, but I knew that we were tied or one ahead, so I wasn't going to lay up, and I hit a beautiful 4-iron here and then obviously hit a great putt.

Ad

"Super proud of the team. I think Luis made a birdie on the last to give us the team. Super proud of him after yesterday and how much he fought and everything, so it's been great," he added.

He had last played in the LIV Golf Singapore and had a decent outing. He settled in T32 place, and following that, next, he will play in the International Series Macao.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback