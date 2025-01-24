  • home icon
  • Sergio Garcia celebrates as YouTube influencer with 3M followers follows Bryson DeChambeau’s footsteps

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Jan 24, 2025 18:35 GMT
Sergio Garcia celebrates Rick Shiels joining LIV Golf. Image via Getty Images
Sergio Garcia recently reshared a post on his Instagram stories and congratulated Rick Shiels, who has signed a deal with LIV Golf as an ambassador. Shiels is one of the top golf influencers in the world and has around three million followers on YouTube.

The British golf influencer is following in the footsteps of Bryson DeChambeau, who also has a YouTube channel and shares videos about his life and LIV Golf. Fireballs GC skipper Sergio Garcia shared a post about the news on his Instagram stories with his reaction.

Rick Shiels collaborated with Firballs GC skipper Sergio Garcia last year for a YouTube video. Garcia shared a glimpse of that video with Rick Shiels and wrote:

"Excited to tee off with you again this season, @rickshielspga 🏌🏻‍♂️#LongLIVGolf."
Sergio Garcia congratulates Rick Shiels for signing with LIV Golf. Image via Instagram @thesergiogarcia.
Rick Shiels replied to this video and wrote he needs a rematch:

"YES SIR I need that rematch! ha"
Rick Shiels replies to Sergio Garcia&rsquo;s welcome to LIV Golf post. Image via Instagram @thesergiogarcia
Flushing It, one of the most well-known accounts on golf Twitter, shared the details about this deal and revealed what exactly Shiels will do in the upcoming LIV Golf season.

"Rick Shiels has announced he is an official ambassador and content creator for LIV Golf. He will be filming his popular break 75 series ahead of every single venue of LIV events this season and he’s also going to film the 10-shot challenge with LIV Golf stars."

Sergio Garcia is also one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on Instagram. The Spanish golfer has around 438K followers on Instagram and shares regular posts about golf and his personal life occasionally.

Full schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf season

Here's the complete schedule of the 2025 LIV Golf season.

  • Riyadh (Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
  • Adelaide (Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia
  • Hong Kong (Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
  • Singapore (Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
  • Miami (Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA
  • Mexico City (Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico
  • Korea (May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea
  • Washington DC (Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA
  • Dallas (Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA
  • Andalucia (Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain
  • UK (Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain
  • Chicago (Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA
  • Indianapolis (Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA
  • Team Championship Michigan (Aug 22-24, 2025) - The Cardinal at Saint John’s, USA

Edited by Tushar Bahl
