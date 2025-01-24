Sergio Garcia celebrates as YouTube influencer with 3M followers follows Bryson DeChambeau’s footsteps

Sergio Garcia recently reshared a post on his Instagram stories and congratulated Rick Shiels, who has signed a deal with LIV Golf as an ambassador. Shiels is one of the top golf influencers in the world and has around three million followers on YouTube.

The British golf influencer is following in the footsteps of Bryson DeChambeau, who also has a YouTube channel and shares videos about his life and LIV Golf. Fireballs GC skipper Sergio Garcia shared a post about the news on his Instagram stories with his reaction.

Rick Shiels collaborated with Firballs GC skipper Sergio Garcia last year for a YouTube video. Garcia shared a glimpse of that video with Rick Shiels and wrote:

"Excited to tee off with you again this season, @rickshielspga 🏌🏻‍♂️#LongLIVGolf."

Sergio Garcia congratulates Rick Shiels for signing with LIV Golf. Image via Instagram @thesergiogarcia.

Rick Shiels replied to this video and wrote he needs a rematch:

"YES SIR I need that rematch! ha"

Rick Shiels replies to Sergio Garcia’s welcome to LIV Golf post. Image via Instagram @thesergiogarcia

Flushing It, one of the most well-known accounts on golf Twitter, shared the details about this deal and revealed what exactly Shiels will do in the upcoming LIV Golf season.

"Rick Shiels has announced he is an official ambassador and content creator for LIV Golf. He will be filming his popular break 75 series ahead of every single venue of LIV events this season and he’s also going to film the 10-shot challenge with LIV Golf stars."

Sergio Garcia is also one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on Instagram. The Spanish golfer has around 438K followers on Instagram and shares regular posts about golf and his personal life occasionally.

Full schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf season

Here's the complete schedule of the 2025 LIV Golf season.

Riyadh (Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

(Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia Adelaide (Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia

(Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia Hong Kong (Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

(Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong Singapore (Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

(Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore Miami (Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA

(Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA Mexico City (Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

(Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico Korea (May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea

(May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea Washington DC (Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA

(Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA Dallas (Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA

(Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA Andalucia (Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain

(Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain UK (Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain

(Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain Chicago (Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA

(Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA Indianapolis (Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA

(Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA Team Championship Michigan (Aug 22-24, 2025) - The Cardinal at Saint John’s, USA

