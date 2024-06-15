Francesco Molinari made a historic hole-in-one on the final hole of the day at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Golf Course No.2. The Italian golfer is only the second player after Sepp Straka to make a hole-in-one in the 2024 US Open.

Sergio Garcia witnessed this ace live as he was one of Molinari's playing partners of Molinari. He was equally jubilant and excited about this ace and celebrated it with his Ryder Cup teammate.

Sharing the video of Molinari's ace on his Instagram story, the Spanish golfer captioned it:

"Greatest Hole-in-one of all time."

Sergio Garcia shares a story and celebrates Francesco Molinari’s ace (via Instagram)

Francesco Molinari carded a walk-off hole-in-one to reach the cut line and get into the weekend. He stood +7 for the event on the final hole while the cutline was +5, and there was little to no chance of it being +6. Hence, even a birdie on the final hole was not helpful for the 41-year-old golfer.

However, Molinari stood with a 7-iron on 194 yards par 3, ninth hole. He managed to land the ball in the right spot on the green, which has been the most challenging aspect at Pinehurst this week. After landing on the green, the ball started rolling perfectly towards the hole and went inside the cup.

This result surprised everyone, including Francesco Molinari, who couldn't believe what had happened. Notably, this ace helped him reach the cutline and make it to the weekend as he carded +5 for the tournament.

Francesco Molinari is short of words after making the cut with an ace.

Francesco Molinari made the cut at the 2024 US Open with an ace during a do-or-die moment on the final hole. During his post-round interview, he expressed his feelings and remarked on the unpredictability of the sport, stating:

"What are the chances, really? I don't even know what to say. Just incredible ... It was the last chance to have a chance to play the weekend. That's golf in a nutshell," Molinari said.

Recently, the Italian golfer has been struggling to make the cut. He has competed in 8 events this year and has missed the cut on 6 occasions. Hence, making this cut was crucial for Molinari to gain some confidence, and he couldn't have asked for a better way than a hole-in-one.

What makes this hole-in-one special is Molinari had carded a triple bogey on the same hole in round one. He missed his tee shot to the left, which ended up in a bunker, and he eventually scored 6 on a par 3, ninth hole. However, like all good golfers, he learned from his mistakes and carded an ace in round two on the same hole.

