Sergio Garcia dubs golf round with his ‘buddies’ at the Austin Country Club ‘special’

Sergio Garcia spent time with friends following the conclusion of the Saudi League 2025 season. The Spanish golfer is enjoying downtime, and he played a round of golf at the Austin Country Club.Garcia updated the fans about his outing with a post on his Instagram account, sharing his experience. He posted a snap of himself on the greens, followed by another picture of the scorecard. The former Masters winner was phenomenal, playing a round of 58. He wrote:&quot;Not like the hole in one I made against my friend @westwood_lee in Austin in 2021, but super special to shoot 58 with my buddies Steve Speares, Bubba Nickle, and Todd Rader 9/18/25 Austin Country Club!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSergio Garcia was hoping to make it to the European Ryder Cup. However, he could not become one of the captain's six picks. He opened up about his disappointment at not being able to play in the biennial tournament in an exclusive interview with Golf Magic's Andy Roberts. He said:&quot;I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough. I didn't want to go there and not be fully engaged in the tournament and stuff, so I just decided to take a little bit of time off and spend it with the family and do a couple of things, you know, some things outside of golf and just kind of reboot a little bit, recharge the batteries.&quot;The Ryder Cup features the LIV golfers. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are playing for Team Europe, while the US team features the two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau. Team Europe is looking forward to defending its title in New York next week.Sergio Garcia spends time watching the US Open tennis with wifeThe new LIV Golf season will start in February 2026, and before that, players will have enough time to spend with their family members. On September 7, Sergio Garcia shared a video with his wife, Angela, from the US Open tennis game, cheering for Carlos Alcaraz. His wife penned a heartfelt caption for the Spanish tennis player.&quot;Time to win the @USOpen title! 🎾🇪🇸🔥The Garcia’s are ready to cheer @Carlitosalcarazz to victory,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSergio Garcia has not played in any tournament after the conclusion of the LIV Golf Michigan event. He skipped a few DP World Tour events in the last few weeks and spent time watching a tennis game.He could next join the field of the Open de España in October. Meanwhile, he and his wife have also announced the fourth annual edition of their charity Fore Kids ATX event, which will take place at the Omni Barton Creek on November 6- 7.