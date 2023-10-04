Sergio Garcia eyes Europe Ryder Cup captaincy against Tiger Woods in 2025

Spanish golf superstar Sergio Garcia has put his name forward to lead Team Europe at the next Ryder Cup, hoping that Tiger Woods will lead the American team in Bethpage, New York.

The European team retained their Ryder Cup fortress at home last week after beating the US 16.5-11.5. The regular names like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter were absent from the Rome event given their affiliation with the LIV Golf League. A few months ago, they resigned from the DP World Tour, and their hopes to compete or captain at the Ryder Cup in the future ended with it.

As per reports, Garcia tried to make one last attempt to get into the European squad and paid £700,000 to the DP World Tour, but his plea was rejected by the Tour.

However, given the change in dynamics between PIF, PGA, and DP World Tou after they announced the merger in June, it can be expected that the qualification rules for the biennial event might change in the future.

On Monday, October 1, Greg Norman Jr., son of LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman, tweeted endorsing the Spaniard's name as Europe's captain for the 45th Ryder Cup. He pitted the golfer's name against another veteran, Tiger Woods.

He tweeted:

"2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Captain Tiger Woods vs. Captain Sergio Garcia."

The 11-time PGA Tour winner retweeted it, signaling that he liked Norman Jr.'s prediction. Not just that, he also retweeted LIV Golf Nation's tweet, which suggested Phil Mickelson and his name for 2025.

While Tiger Woods hasn't had an excellent record at the biennial event, Garcia is the all-time highest point scorer for Team Europe, and this was only the second time in 24 years that he missed out on the squad.

He has scored 28.5 points in 10 appearances from 1999 to 2021. He only missed the 2010 Ryder Cup after going through a rough patch but was appointed as the vice captain that year.

How many titles has Sergio Garcia won? Golfer's career wins explored

Here are Sergio Garcia's professional wins:

PGA Tour:

2001: MasterCard Colonial, Buick Classic

2002: Mercedes Championships

2004: EDS Byron Nelson Championship, Buick Classic

2005: Booz Allen Classic

2008: The Players Championship

2012: Wyndham Championship

2016: AT&T Byron Nelson

2017: Masters Tournament

2020: Sanderson Farms Championship

European Tour:

1999: Murphy's Irish Open, Linde German Masters

2001: Trophée Lancôme

2002: Canarias Open de España

2004: Mallorca Classic

2005: Omega European Masters

2008: Castelló Masters Costa Azahar

2008-09: HSBC Champions (Note: This win was in the 2009 season.)

2011: Castelló Masters, Andalucía Masters

2014: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

2017: Omega Dubai Desert Classic,

2018: Andalucía Valderrama Masters

2019: KLM Open

Asian Tour

2002: Kolon Cup Korea Open 2008: HSBC Champions 2012: Iskandar Johor Open 2013: Thailand Golf Championship 2015: Ho Tram Open 2018: SMBC Singapore Open

Other wins

1997: Open de Cataluña (as an amateur) 2001: Nedbank Golf Challenge 2002: Telus World Skins Game 2003: Nedbank Golf Challenge (2) 2010: Gary Player Invitational (with United States John Cook)