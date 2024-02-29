Sergio Garcia could face $1,000,000+ payment to salvage Ryder Cup dream

Sergio Garcia wants to play in the Ryder Cup again. That might cost him a ton of money, though. It may also come with some logistical issues that might prove very difficult for the veteran golfer to navigate.

If he were to return, he'd have to pay potentially more than $1 million. That is the backlog of fines he would have from leaving the European Tour initially, fines he ignored paying before.

Garcia said via Telegraph that he has plans to make it back to the European Tour:

“I am going to be a member again of the European Tour. I always said that I wanted to, when I joined LIV, keep being a member of the DP World Tour. Obviously they didn’t make it too easy to be able to do that, [but] I want to give myself the best possibility of playing the Ryder Cup."

Sergio Garcia continued, saying that he intends to come back and play the minimum number of events to keep his membership through 2025 and thus be eligible for the Ryder Cup:

“Only playing a handful of events, it is not easy to make it unless you do super well. But I guess at the end of the day if I am eligible, they see I am making the effort and I do well with LIV and I am consistent then at least hopefully I can be considered, not only because of my game but what I can bring to the team, and my history in the event.”

However, many around the situation do not think it's that easy. They also believe the former PGA Tour star hasn't fully reckoned with what a comeback would entail. Thus far, no one has left for LIV Golf and come back.

Sources don't believe Sergio Garcia will make it back

It's a lofty goal that Sergio Garcia has, though the merger between PIF and the PGA Tour might make it a little smoother. Still, there's no precedent for this, and it has some difficulties that might have been overlooked.

Sergio Garcia wants to play in the Ryder Cup in 2025

An insider close to the situation said via Telegraph:

“Sergio is either in denial or he is completely oblivious to the hurdles he must clear to become a member again."

It is expected that he would be suspended upon return and would have to serve a long time before being able to suit up on Tour, which would hurt his future eligibility for the Ryder Cup.

Another source said:

“Sergio’s statement was bizarre, seeing as he resigned when refusing to pay the first fine. He is probably hoping a deal is worked out in the current negotiations with PIF, and there is an amnesty and a clear pathway back."

Regardless of what happens with that merger, Garcia seems interested in paying any fine in an effort to get back into Ryder Cup consideration. The source continued:

“Let’s just say that as of now his plan is unlikely and there is a stipulation that the regulations for 2024 stipulate that applications for membership can be rejected for any reason whatsoever.”

Sergio Garcia has stated his plan to be eligible for the Ryder Cup when it comes to New York in 2025, but as of now, it looks like a very long shot that he can actually get there.