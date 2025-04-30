Sergio Garcia hilariously asks Jon Rahm to pick between ‘mom or dad’ when questioned about LIV Golf’s unique format

Jon Rahm was asked if he preferred individual victories or team victories while playing on LIV Golf. The Spaniard was requested to ‘elaborate more on what makes him happier’ as the Saudi backed circuit followed a unique team play format compared to the PGA Tour. Interestingly, the question was asked during a pre-LIV Golf Korea presser in South Korea and Sergio Garcia added a hilarious twist to it.

The Spanish legend quickly jumped in to take a jibe at the nature of the question and asked Rahm to pick between ‘mom or dad.’ The duo shared a laugh with the reporters present after the Ryder Cup icon’s comment. Interestingly, the 45-year-old’s hilarious response also shed light on how seriously LIV players took the event’s format. The comment revealed that the two fellow countrymen considered the event’s team aspect as important as the individual victory.

Chiming in on a query to Jon Rahm on ‘team winning or individual player winning,’ Sergio Garcia said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Who do you love more, your mom or your dad?”

Rahm controlled his laughter in sometime and answered the original question from the reporter. The 2023 Masters champion, whose Legion XIII side won LIV Golf Mexico last weekend, said “it's hard to choose one.”

Jon Rahm said in response to the media:

“That's a good question. I haven't gotten this in a while… It's hard because you need both, right? If I want the team to do well, obviously all scores count every day, I need to play well as well. It's hard to choose one… If I play bad, the team's not going to -- my teammates, obviously if I play better, they're going to have to play really well. You need both to be good.

Last year you could get lucky if you had a couple of bad rounds and not count unless it was on Sunday. This year you can't. Everybody has to play good every day because some teams are always going to -- every week somebody is going to play good as a team. So, you need both. You can't sacrifice either. I would like both of us to be good.”

Jon Rahm point out lack of team events outside LIV Golf

The Legion XIII skipper addressed LIV Golf’s unique team-play stated that players had little to no experience playing in teams outside of the Saudi-circuit. Jon Rahm omitted events like Zurich Classic of New Orleans and said the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup were among the only few team events outside LIV. He also shed light on how golf in World Cup changed format to become an individual event.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion claimed it’s easier for fans to follow a team instead of individuals in a sport.

Jon Rahm added:

“Then obviously the only team event we ever had as pros being Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, and it used to be the World Cup. Now the Olympics isn't even a team sport. It might be coming up in the future. We didn't have a lot of experience… I feel like it's always been easier for a crowd and supporters to get behind a team than an individual. I think you create a bigger fan base that way.

With LIV doing all this in a new way, I think it's bringing a different aspect to the game of golf. Something I always enjoyed, my whole life I've been part of a team until I turned professional. All of my fondest memories in golf, all the ones I remembered as the most fun was when we accomplished something as a team. It was a lot more fun to celebrate together.”

Jon Rahm went on to recall the 2021 Ryder Cup outing to laud the importance of team events. He dubbed the competition, where he teed up alongside his idol and LIV compatriot Sergio Garcia, was ‘some of his best memories.’ He dubbed it “very special” despite his European side’s loss to the U.S. in the contest.

