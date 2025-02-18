Sergio Garcia leads LIV golfers chasing a spot in The Open at International Series Macau

Sergio Garcia is among the LIV Golfers looking to secure qualification for the Open Championship this summer. The International Series Macau, part of a line of tournaments that LIV players are not prohibited from competing in, offers three spots in the Open.

Among the first to sign on are Garcia and Patrick Reed. The three remaining members of Garcia's Fireballs GC, David Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu, have also committed to the tournament. More names are expected to be confirmed for the field in the next few weeks.

Garcia had entry to the Masters by way of being a past champion. He also got a special invite to the PGA Championship. The golfer is looking to add the British Open to that list as well.

The US Open just added a special exemption for the top LIV player who isn't otherwise qualified, which opens the door for Garcia, Reed and others who aren't currently in the field to get in. They need to be the highest-ranked player on the LIV standings by the cutoff to make it that way.

Garcia is also trying to get entry into the Ryder Cup, and playing in the International Series as well as possible Majors will help his case in the eyes of the captains should he fail to automatically qualify.

Sergio Garcia thought he'd win more than one Major

To date, Sergio Garcia has just one Major victory. He defeated Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters but has otherwise come up short entirely. He has had good opportunities to win, too, throughout what has still been an illustrious career.

Sergio Garcia is a one-time Major champion (Image via Imagn)

Garcia finished second at the 2007 and 2014 Open Championships. He was also the runner-up at the 1999 and 2008 PGA Championships. He also finished third at the 2005 US Open.

When asked a few months ago to reflect on that, he admitted he felt that he would have more success when he was coming into professional golf. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"When you’re young, you have no fears and you think that you can take on the world and nobody’s gonna beat you. But unfortunately that’s not the truth. I would probably have thought that I’d win between five and 10 [Majors], I would have hoped, but it hasn’t happened as many as I’d liked. I had my chances."

Despite that lack of Major success, Sergio Garcia is still arguably the most decorated European in Ryder Cup history, which is a feat he's looking to add to this year. Perhaps his performance in the Majors in 2025 will get him a spot on the team to continue setting and chasing records for his side.

