Sergio Garcia made Honorary Texan by state ahead of his Masters milestone

Sergio Garcia was made Honorary Texan by the state ahead of the first Major of the year. The Spanish golfer is preparing to play at the Masters next month.

Although the LIV golfers struggled to qualify for the Majors, Garcia holds a lifetime exemption to play in the Masters as the former winner of the tournament. The 45-year-old will be playing his 100th Major at the 2025 Masters.

Ahead of the Major milestone, there is another good news for the LIV golfer, as he was made an Honorary Texan by the state of Texas Legislature. Garcia shared some images from the event on Instagram, with his caption reading:

"Proud to be made an Honorary Texan today by the State of Texas Legislature. Thank you to everyone who supported me today at the Texas State Capitol"

Sergio Garcia was born and brought up in Borriol, Spain, but he currently resides in Texas, USA, and has now recently been made an Honorary Texan. He has been pretty impressive with his performances on the LIV Golf circuit and also holds the exemption to play two Majors in 2025.

Aside from the Masters, Garcia is also eligible to play in the PGA Championship while he also has a good chance to even secure a spot in the remaining two Majors, the US Open and The Open Championship.

Sergio Garcia reflects on playing in Majors

Garcia has opened up about playing in the Majors in one of his press conferences ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. He acknowledged enjoying playing in the Majors as it's "difficult" for the LIV players to qualify for it.

Speaking of the Majors, Garcia said (via SI):

“I want to enjoy the majors as much as I can, because, you know, I’ve realized how difficult it is to qualify for them, you know, when you’re not in the top 15 in the world, like I was lucky enough to be for pretty much 90% of my career. So, you know, when it comes down to those majors, and I’m playing them, I want to first of all enjoy them as much as possible and then try to play as well as possible.”

While Sergio Garcia holds the exemption to play in two Majors, he also has a chance to play in the remaining two Majors. In the last few months, the US Open and The Open Championship have announced a special exemption for the LIV players based on their ranking in their season standings.

Garcia is currently ranked third in the 2025 season standings of the LIV Golf and holds a good chance to make it to the other two Majors as well. Meanwhile, this season in the Saudi league, he has played in four events so far and won the Hong Kong event.

