Sergio Garcia to miss his first Open Championship since 1997

Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia is set to miss his first Open Championship since continuously participating in the event since 1997. He had a terrible outing in the qualifying event at the West Lancashire Golf Club.

Garcia carded a 6-under par 71 to finish tied for sixth in the 36-hole competition. Only the top five qualify for the major tournament.

If the Spaniard had managed to qualify for The Open Championship, it would have been his 25th consecutive appearance at the major tournament.

As quoted by ESPN, Garcia said:

"I haven't really missed many majors since turning pro in 1999, just one because of COVID and the PGA a couple of months ago and unfortunately I'm going to miss this one."

He added:

"It's a shame but it's the game. I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that's what it is. If you don't even come here you can't get disappointed because you are not even trying. I was trying and unfortunately, it just wasn't good enough."

Garcia has won only one major in his career — the Masters in 2017. He has spent over 450 weeks in the OWGR top 10 between 2000 to 2009.

Analyzing Sergio Garcia's performances at The Open Championship

Sergio Garcia had been a regular participant in The Open Championship since 1998. In 25 appearances, he has come close to winning the tournament twice.

The Spaniard has had 10 top-10 finishes in the event. He has finished runner-up twice, losing out to Irishmen on both occasions. In 2007, he lost to Padraig Harrington, whereas, in 2014, he finished tied runner-up behind Rory McIlroy. He has missed the cut five times.

Sergio Garcia's best finishes at The Open Championship (year-wise):

2001 - T9

2002 - T8

2003 - T10

2005 - T5

2006 - T5

2007 - 2

2011 - T9

2014 - T2

2015 - T6

2016 - T5

Garcia is signed with the LIV Golf League. He is the captain of Fireballs GC, one of the league's 12 teams, and captained them to a win at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Despite joining the league in its inaugural event, he is yet to taste individual victory on the Saudi-backed golf circuit. He is ranked 16th in the players' standings this season.

