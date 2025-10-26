Sergio Garcia pens a special message for wife on her birthday

Sergio Garcia penned a special message for his wife on her birthday. The LIV golfer often shares glimpses of his tournament ventures on his social media handle. Recently, he shared a post on Instagram with his wife, Angela Akins Garcia, on her birthday.Angela turned 40 years old on October 25, and Garcia shared three pictures on his Instagram handle with his wife. One of the pictures also showed a heartwarming moment the couple shared at the Masters Tournament. The post was captioned with:“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. I'm so lucky to have you!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSergio Garcia wished his wife last year as well on his X handle. In the post, he shared a picture of both of them and acknowledged her contribution to the family. Garcia's wife was also present at the 2017 Masters, when the Spaniard won his first major tournament.When Sergio Garcia's wife explained her competitive bond with the LIV golfer following the Spaniard's major triumph Sergio Garcia started competing in the Masters in 1999 after 18 years long wait, he finally triumphed at the 2017 Masters. After the win, Garcia shared that his wife, Angela, brought him confidence. Later, Angela disclosed how the couple shared a passionate yet competitive bond. Her words were ( via CNN):“Our relationship is great because we laugh a lot, we have a great time, we’re really similar yet we’re really different and it seems to work. I’m really competitive and I think that Sergio sees that a lot. I might be as competitive as him, in some ways more so, and I think that we just bring out the best in each other and he’s told me that, that I bring out the best him and he certainly brings out the best of me and, I mean, what more can we ask for from the person who you spend the rest of your life with?”She continued, “ Obviously with the Masters win that kind of started it all off and then we got married in the summer time and then shortly after found out we were going to have a baby. It’s just been incredible. Sergio likes to say when he’s happy off the golf course, it’s easier for him to be happy on the course and that makes a lot of sense.”Sergio Garcia won with a total score of 9 under by defeating second-place finisher Justin Rose in a playoff. Garcia fired 71 in the opening round of the tournament with one birdie in total. The second round saw 69 with four birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 70 and 69 with four and three birdies, respectively.